Reggie Miller’s Sister & WNBA Legend Cheryl Miller Breaks Silence on LV Aces’ Major Decision

She shattered records long before women’s sports got the spotlight—and now, that spotlight is finally shining back on her. For anyone who’s followed the game of basketball—especially women’s basketball—Cheryl Miller isn’t just a name, she’s a legacy.

Often regarded as the greatest women’s player to ever step on the court, Miller has spent decades breaking barriers and building bridges, all while elevating the profile of women’s sports in America. Now, she’s being celebrated in a way that not only reflects her extraordinary past, but also the future she’s helped shape.

Her brother Reggie Miller may have earned his spot in the NBA Hall of Fame, but even he’s acknowledged that Cheryl’s achievements are in a league of their own. One story that continues to resurface is her jaw-dropping 105-point game in high school—a number so staggering that Reggie himself once said he could never match it. And that was just the beginning.

At USC, Cheryl led the Trojans to two NCAA championships, scoring over 3,000 points and grabbing more than 1,500 rebounds in just 128 games. She didn’t stop there. She played a central role in helping the U.S. secure its first Olympic gold in women’s basketball. Her stats have stood the test of time, but it’s her influence that continues to echo through the generations.

While she never played in the WNBA, Cheryl’s college and international career, along with her coaching and media presence, laid much of the foundation for women’s professional basketball. Her influence is woven into the DNA of the WNBA, making her not just a legend — but one of its key architects.

So what brings Cheryl Miller back into the spotlight now? A recognition worthy of her legacy. Recently, Miller took to Instagram to share some personal news. She will be receiving the Legacy Award from the $300 million worth Las Vegas Aces and the Raiders ownership group during the upcoming IX Awards—an event created to honor the enduring impact of Title IX on women’s sports.

“To be honored with the Legacy Award by the Las Vegas Aces and Raiders ownership group and recognized alongside such powerhouse women was a moment I’ll never forget,” Cheryl wrote in the caption.

She further went on to thank the Aces, the Raiders ownership, and the IXs Awards for championing the spirit of Title IX, adding a heartfelt message: “To every young girl out there dreaming big—keep going. The game has room for your greatness! Grateful for the journey.”

The IX Awards, now entering their fourth year, have become a standout celebration of Title IX’s legacy. The event, which draws close to 300 attendees annually, has previously honored trailblazers like Mia Hamm and Billie Jean King. And this year, by recognizing Cheryl Miller, the Las Vegas Aces—under Mark Davis’s visionary leadership—are making a powerful statement.

Now, there has been no official response from Reggie on her sister’s big achievement. But we know from a past instance that emotions must be running high for him.

The time when Reggie Miller got emotional talking about Cheryl

Reggie Miller is no stranger to speaking in front of a camera or a crowd. Ever since his retirement from the NBA in 2005, he’s been a regular voice on TNT, breaking down plays and offering insight as a color commentator and analyst. After nearly two decades behind the mic, Miller has built a reputation for being composed and articulate. So, when his voice started to waver recently, fans took notice.

It happened during a heartfelt appearance on the All The Smoke podcast. The topic? His sister, Cheryl Miller — a legend in her own right. As Reggie reflected on her greatness, emotion crept into his voice.

“Y’all can talk all you want about who is the greatest, [but] I know firsthand,” Miller said on All The Smoke.

“Not many people can say they grew up in a household with the greatest of anything, right? I can tell people, I grew up in the house with the greatest women’s basketball player ever. I’ll go to my grave with that.”

It was a powerful moment — not just because of what he said, but how deeply he meant it. Reggie wasn’t speaking as a broadcaster or an athlete. He was simply a proud brother, sharing with the world what Cheryl has always meant to him. Now it’s his reaction for his sister’s iconic achievement that’s awaited.

