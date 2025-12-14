Respect Pours In for Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley After $200,000 Announcement

What started as a routine ESPN broadcast quickly turned into one of the night’s most memorable heartwarming moments. Interestingly, it had nothing to do with the Indiana Hoosiers and Kentucky Wildcats, the two teams playing. One on-air interaction between Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale caught everybody’s attention. And guess what? The former’s best friend and colleague, Shaquille O’Neal, found out he’s part of the conversation along with the fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the first half, with the home team shooting free throws, Barkley directly addressed Vitale and his work with the Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, an organization within the V Foundation that raises money for children with cancer.

“Me and Shaq gonna give you each $100,000,” Barkley promised Vitale. “And I don’t care what his fat a– says, we’re giving you $200,000. It’s done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barkley made it clear that the decision was final, and the public announcement sealed it. The money is being donated!

According to the website, the V Foundation has awarded over $91 million in grants for pediatric cancer research.

The gesture visibly moved 86-year-old Vitale. He told Barkley that he had “a heart of gold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first of two scheduled telecasts with the pair on broadcast, with this game serving as their first time calling an NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Tournament game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vitale himself is a cancer survivor, and returned to calling games beginning with Clemson vs Duke in February. He spent 3½ years fighting cancer and announced he was cancer-free on January 8 earlier this year.

In his honor, ESPN launched the Dick Vitale Invitational this year, featuring Duke against Texas, with an emotional video tribute narrated by former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Praise Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley for Turning Live Broadcast Into Real Impact

Social media reacted super positively to the surprise announcement of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s $200,000 donation, with fans applauding the two legends for using a national broadcast to spotlight pediatric cancer research.

“@DickieV has been a blessing to the game. God bless Chuck and Shaq!” one fan wrote.

It connected the lasting impact of Vitale as one of college hoops’ original voices, and why seeing two of the sport’s most prominent personalities support his cause carried extra weight. Others focused on the gesture itself, noting how rare it is for stars of Barkley and O’Neal’s stature to commit that kind of money so spontaneously and openly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s awesome, love when big names step up like that,” a fan commented.

Moments like this can inspire wider giving. Some reactions leaned into the humor of Barkley volunteering O’Neal’s money without hesitation, while still acknowledging the sentiment behind it.

“Me and my friends are tight but if any of them volunteered me for any money like this I would be pissed 😂,” a fan joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; TNT broadcaster Shaquille O’Neal (left) and Charles Barkley talk during the 2013 NBA All-Star slam dunk contest at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bear in mind that the two NBA legends also have their own foundations.

O’Neal has multiple annual initiatives on repeat, like Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus, where he pours his heart into the community. He has renovated a series of ‘Comebaq’ basketball courts across the country to foster new talents and spread awareness of the sport all around. Earlier this year, Shaq donated close to $6 million and built 150 homes for the underprivileged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several viewers also pointed to the destination of those funds and why they mattered just as much as the amount. One post read:

“Donations going directly to cancer research that’s amazing thanks to people like barkley and shaq we are making real progress.”

This isn’t the first time Barkley has made a donation to fund research. He donated $1 million to ALS research in Alabama in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hoops legend has also, over the years, made generous million-dollar donations to many Historically Black Colleges & Universities, including Spelman, Tuskegee, Miles College, Morehouse, Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, Bethune-Cookman, and Jackson State.

Not to forget, Barkley had also committed $2 million to address blight in Birmingham and Leeds – $1 million for each city.

Another segment of observers framed last night’s moment as a reminder of what sports figures can do off the court.

“Big moves for a great cause.”

Vitale had announced back in 2021 that former Michigan State men’s basketball player Mat Ishbia donated $1 million to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Similarly, earlier this year, Tennessee Basketball honored the icon with a $10,000 cheque.

All in all, these fan comments summed up that Barkley and Shaq’s gesture transcended basketball. It showed that while the game continues, some things take higher precedence.