“Rest in Peace”: Charles Barkley Sends Prayers to NBA Legend Who’s Still Alive

Despite winning 21 Emmy awards, Inside the NBA has its fair share of slip-ups. Charles Barkley is seemingly at the forefront again after declaring an NBA legend’s death. Surprisingly, it’s not the first time that the Chuckster has unceremoniously discussed former players’ deaths.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This time, it was a Utah Jazz legend, Karl Malone, during the Jazz’s 147-116 blowout loss to the Miami Heat. Barkley said, “Rest in peace Karl Malone. Love you brother”. Either it was to troll the performance from Jazz or just that the TNT analyst was truly unaware that Mailman, now 62, is still alive. It also came a time when a current Jazz player equaled one of Malone’s records.

Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. That triple-double performance tied him with Andrei Kirilenko and Karl Malone for 3rd most in Jazz history (3), behind Mark Eaton (6) and Pete Maravich (7). Despite Nurkic’s performance, the Jazz remained with 1 win in the last 5 and just 3 wins in the last ten. And it was not the first time that the Mailman was assumed dead during Jazz’s poor play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, it was Charles Barkley back in the 2024-25 season, when the Jazz suffered another defeat in the NBA Cup to the Lakers. Knecht’s NBA single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 37 points was the highlight. On the back of 43 points in the fourth quarter, the Jazz were able to decrease the gap to a respectable 124-118 loss. But Chuck still had jokes for the team.

While watching the highlights on Inside the NBA broadcast, Barkley joked, “Karl Malone rolling over his grave right now.” Again, be it in a joking manner or seriously suggesting that a 2x MVP has passed away, is never a nice comment on live TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Barkley’s old mistakes

We have previously seen the crew being off the cuff with players’ analysis. But time and again, the 76ers finds himself in situations where his statements are uninformed, especially considering when the matter is of life and death. In 2023, the Pistons lost their 45th game of the season. Charles Barkley on live TV described how frustrating it must be for franchise legend Isiah Thomas to watch Detroit turn into one of the league’s most inept franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I tell you what, boy. Isiah Thomas is rolling over in his grave watching these Pistons play,” Barkley declared. Earlier this year, there was another instance when the joke went too far, leading to the entire crew apologizing. It all started during a light segment about playoff bench scoring. Charles Barkley, in his usual casual tone, brought up Billy Ray Bates. The Philippines league legend’s energetic style and dunks were fans’ favorites during his time in the NBA.

In 1980, he had one of the NBA’s best playoff debuts coming off the bench with 29 points. That’s why Chuck remembered him during the segment. “Billy Ray Bates, man. I remember him.” What followed was unexpected. “I wonder if he’s still alive.” This question led to a pin-drop silence moment on the set, as nobody knew what to follow up with. But Shaq’s answer just turned the entire situation even worse.

“Unfortunately, he passed away.” Yes, O’Neal made the mistake about announcing that Billy Ray Bates had passed away. But as we know, that is not the fact. So, the next time the program was on air, they apologized for their actions.