“Rest in Peace My Friend”: Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Lakers Voice Lawrence Tanter

The Los Angeles Lakers community and the broader basketball world are mourning the loss of Lawrence Tanter, the legendary public address announcer whose velvety, smooth baritone served as the soundtrack for LakeShow across four decades. Following the news of Tanter’s passing at 76, Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson took to social media to share an emotional tribute to the man who announced his name throughout the glory days of the “Showtime” era.

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“I remember when Dr. Jerry Buss was building the Showtime Lakers and searching for someone who could bring a unique presence to the organization as a PA announcer. He wanted a voice that was powerful, memorable, and distinct – that was Lawrence Tanter,” Johnson wrote in a touching post.

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“As someone who was both a fan and a friend of Lawrence when he was disc jockey on multiple jazz radio stations in Los Angeles, long before he stepped behind the Lakers microphone, I could not have been happier. For more than 40 years, his baritone voice was the sound of the Lakers franchise and he was an integral part of many Laker Championships, right alongside us players. He will be missed by more than just Lakers fans, Lawrence will be missed by the entire jazz community who loved his music and velvet voice. Rest in peace my friend!”

Magic Johnson reminded fans of the other side of LT. That smooth voice wasn’t just to call out the Lakers’ starting lineup. He had a parallel career as a disc jockey at various jazz radio stations.

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Tanter, who spent 43 seasons at the scorer’s table after taking the mic during the 1982-83 campaign, was remembered not just for his captivating calls but for his poise, signature delivery, and deep connection to the city’s culture.

After Jeanie Buss, Matt Barnes, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, and others posted online, and Rob Pelinka opened his joint presser with JJ Redick with a moment of silence for LT, even 2x Lakers champion Pau Gasol also shared a poignant reflection on Tanter’s profound impact on the game night atmosphere in Los Angeles.

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“Every time I walked into Staples Center, it felt like a special moment, thanks in part to LT. For so many years, his voice was a constant for Lakers fans, part of so many memories and moments we’ll never forget. Rest in peace, Lawrence,” Gasol expressed.

Born in Chicago in 1949, Tanter got his start in broadcasting while playing college basketball at the University of Dubuque. After stepping into the Lakers’ PA role in 1982 via an audition setup with help from former Laker Jamaal Wilkes, Tanter went on to voice 15 NBA Finals appearances and 10 World Championships.



From The Forum to Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena), his calm, stoic cadence contrasted with the screaming style of modern PA announcers, earning him legendary status among players, coaches, and staff.

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As Bob Steiner, former right-hand man to Dr. Jerry Buss, once noted, Tanter achieved emphasis not by shouting, but by lowering his voice. It’s a technique Tanter attributed to lessons learned from legendary broadcaster and colleague, Chick Hearn and official scorer John Radcliffe. Tanter famously likened the game to a jazz performance, observing that basketball and jazz both rely on a quintet working seamlessly together to create magic.

Following his retirement at the conclusion of the 2025–26 season due to health reasons, Tanter remained with the organization as an advisor for game presentation.



Tributes flooded in across the league upon news of his death, with LeBron James writing that Tanter’s “voice commanded and echoed throughout the entire arena”, while Lakers head coach JJ Redick remarked on the immense comfort his presence brought to the building.

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Through 43 seasons of legendary highlights, championship runs, and pregame rituals, including paying tribute to Kobe Bryant in his own iconic way and receiving the dusting of LeBron James’ talcum powder at the scorer’s table, Lawrence Tanter left an indelible imprint on basketball history.



His signature style and unmatched longevity ensure his place in franchise lore alongside the very icons whose names he echoed into the rafters.