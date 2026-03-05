“Rest in Peace”: NBA World Mourns After Sudden Passing of Miami Heat Legend

Miami sports history lost one of its original builders. For decades, Amancio Victor Suarez helped shape the cultural and sporting identity of South Florida. However, the Cuban-born entrepreneur who played a quiet but crucial role in bringing the NBA to Miami passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026, at the age of 89 in Coral Gables, Florida.

Suarez was one of the founding figures behind the creation of the Miami Heat franchise. His support during the league’s 1987 expansion process helped prove that Miami’s large Cuban community would embrace basketball.

That support helped change the trajectory of professional sports in South Florida.

In 1987, cruise line magnate Ted Arison was attempting to secure an NBA expansion franchise for Miami. However, there were widespread doubts within the league about whether the city’s Cuban community would support basketball.

Suarez stepped in at a critical moment. The Cuban native, who had played both high school and collegiate basketball in his home country, provided a $475,000 letter of credit to support Arison’s bid. That financial backing signaled that a Hispanic businessman believed in the project and was willing to invest in bringing the NBA to South Florida.

The move strengthened Arison’s case. When Arison and his partners Lewis Schaffel and Billy Cunningham ultimately secured the franchise, Suarez’s contribution was recognized with a five percent ownership share in the Miami Heat.

Even after Schaffel and Cunningham later sold their shares, Suarez remained a loyal partner in the organization. “The Heat venture has been wonderful for the partners,” he said.

His early involvement placed him among the founding figures responsible for launching the franchise that would later become one of the NBA’s most successful organizations. That legacy includes the championship era that defined the Heat brand, including the team’s first NBA title in 2006.

While Suarez played an important role in bringing the NBA to Miami, his impact across the city extended far beyond the basketball court. He helped build one of the most influential Spanish-language media platforms in South Florida.

Suarez was behind WAQI-AM “Radio Mambí,” which developed into one of the most prominent Spanish-language talk radio stations in the United States. For many Hispanic families in Miami, the station became a daily source of news, culture, and community discussion.

His business ventures also extended into other sports. Suarez owned the Miami Freedom and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, further expanding his involvement in the region’s growing sports landscape.

Because of those investments, Suarez became one of the figures who helped shape Miami’s unique blend of sports, media, and Cuban-American culture. Suarez was part of a group with Ted Arison that was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Miami, becoming a limited partner of the Miami HEAT.

Fans share stories about the Miami Heat legend’s influence

Following news of his passing, tributes quickly began appearing from members of Miami’s community who remembered Suarez’s influence. Michael Góngora, who currently serves his third term as Commissioner of the City of Miami Beach City Commission, shared a short tribute. “Amazing man and family 🙏❤️”.

Another fan sent support to Suarez’s family during the difficult moment. “R I P prayers for his Family.”

Trainer Ed Downs, who has worked with several professional athletes, including NBA and NFL players, also shared a personal memory about Suarez’s early support for his career. “He gave me my first opportunity with my business back in 1993. I lost a friend and mentor and will continue to strive for greatness in his honor.”

Radio Mambí remained one of Suarez’s most recognizable contributions to Miami’s Hispanic community. “Thank you for the childhood memories, every morning to school “Radio Mambi… LA GRANDE!” 🥹.”

Another tribute reflected how many people in Miami remembered his influence. “May he rest in peace, a true visionary! ❤️” Suarez arrived in the United States from Cuba and built a career that spanned media, sports ownership, and community leadership.

Because of that journey, his story became a powerful example of the American Dream for many in South Florida. His name may not appear in the box scores of Miami Heat history. However, the franchise that eventually celebrated championships and championship parades might not exist without the early belief and backing he provided.