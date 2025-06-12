RHOM Co-Star Unleashes on Larsa Pippen’s Comments on Boyfriend Over Marcus Jordan’s ‘Toxic’ Drama

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 officially dropped on June 11—but let’s be honest, the drama started way before that. The moment the preview hit, fans were already buzzing, and the biggest shocker? Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are facing off, with Larsa even calling out her longtime bestie Lisa Hochstein over him. Since then, the trio has been stirring the pot—whether they’re speaking their truth, playing up the drama, or just hyping the show, we’re not sure. All we know is… we’re here for the tea.

What’s the drama all about? On RHOM, Pippen lit into longtime bestie Lisa Hochstein over a betrayal that clearly cut deep. “I’m in a toxic relationship, trying to remove this person from my life,” Larsa said. “Do you think I want you to go hang out with him?” Turns out, Lisa’s boyfriend Jody had dinner with Marcus Jordan—Larsa’s now-ex—and didn’t tell her. Even worse? “Marcus would always say Jody was really cheap,” Larsa added. She expected Lisa to take her side, but Lisa fired back, saying she can’t control someone else’s actions. The fallout? Lisa called Larsa “mannerless,” and just like that, the friendship looks ready to snap.

Lisa Hochstein is finally breaking her silence—and she’s not sugarcoating how Larsa’s drama has taken a toll on her personal life. In a raw and emotional chat with Us Weekly, Lisa said she felt completely blindsided. “I think it was very undeserving. I think it was maybe a little calculated,” she admitted. And when it came to her boyfriend Jody, she made it clear: “I don’t think Jody has been anything but nice and kind and there for me—such a big support to me.” What really stung for Lisa was watching someone she trusted cross a line that shouldn’t have been touched. “Boundaries were crossed and lines were crossed that should not have been crossed.”

via Reuters Larsa Pippen (L) and Marcus Jordan (R), Courtesy: Reuters

You could feel the frustration as she opened up about how it nearly wrecked her relationship. “I really think we should leave the men out of it. It’s a group of women on a housewife show,” she said, emphasizing that her partner never signed up for this drama. But things spiraled fast: “Imagine having your partner… doing you a favor by being a part of, you know, my thing, my life—and having somebody on that cast attack them? They don’t want a part of it.” Lisa even hinted this wasn’t the first time it’s happened, adding a sly “wink” to that statement. And in the end? “It did cause a lot of problems between Jody and I.”

Turns out, the Larsa and Marcus drama goes way deeper than we thought. In a jaw-dropping moment from the RHOM Season 7 preview, Larsa confides in Alexia Nepola, saying, “He was sending really threatening text messages at the end.” And that wasn’t all—she claimed Marcus would also go off on her in group chats and social media before their March 2024 split. The tension clearly ran high, especially after Marcus’ February 2025 arrest for DUI and d— possession, which only fueled what Larsa openly called a “toxic” relationship. The timing? Wild—because all this broke just as RHOM gears up for its June 11 premiere… and marriage rumors swirl in the background.

Is Larsa Pippen and Lisa Hochstein’s friendship over?

Whew—if you thought the Larsa and Marcus saga was dramatic, buckle up. This all started way back in 2019 when they first met at a party in L.A., but things didn’t really heat up until late 2022 when they were spotted kissing. By 2023, they weren’t just Instagram official—they launched a whole podcast together called Separation Anxiety. Larsa was flashing a ring by August, and Marcus was telling TMZ a wedding was on the way. But fast-forward to March 2024, and everything crumbled. “I don’t think he’s my guy,” Larsa said flat-out. Just like that, the fairytale was over—and what followed was an emotional wreckage in full view of the world.

Now that RHOM Season 7 is out, Larsa’s finally opening up about what it was like to live through it all with cameras rolling. In a sit-down with E! News, she confessed, “You know it’s hard—I feel like I’m kind of tough on the outside but I’m really soft on the inside. When you go through breakups and it’s public… and then it comes to an end… it’s hard on everyone.” But the real pain? It didn’t stop with Marcus. It came from her inner circle. “I just feel like, you know, when you’re going through a breakup, you expect your friends to have your back,” she said. “And I kind of had to learn the hard way that you can have social friends and then you can have best friends.” Translation: she expected loyalty, and what she got was radio silence.

And that silence? It came loudest from Lisa. Larsa Pippen didn’t hold back, telling Page Six, “I feel like most of my girlfriends were there for me, except Lisa. So, that part kind of stung.” The Season 7 trailer teases their friendship hanging by a thread, and Lisa seems to agree it’s broken beyond repair. In an interview with Us Weekly, Lisa admitted, “Yes, I would definitely say that [we are social friends]. We’re not texting, we’re not calling...we’re co-workers, acquaintances at best at this point. I don’t think that we’re ever going to be best friends again.” So yeah, heartbreak, betrayal, and a circle that turned cold—this season has all the drama Larsa never signed up for.

