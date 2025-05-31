Richard Jefferson Net Worth in 2025: ESPN Analyst’s Salary, Contract Worth and Career Earnings Revealed

Gravity-defying jumps and flashy dunks, who could forget Richard Jefferson? Even at the age of 36, the former NBA player showcased impressive moves. His iconic dunk over Warriors guard Klay Thompson turned heads. Even LeBron James was in awe! While Jefferson was elite on the court, he discovered his other interests at a young age. While some former players turn to coaching and others dive into business, Jefferson chose the latter along with a career in broadcasting.

Open-minded and driven, Jefferson built a career outside of basketball while remaining connected to the game through his frequent appearances for ESPN and podcasts. As the former professional NBA player turned analyst’s contract with the company seemingly comes to an end after this season, how much does he earn from this deal? Come, let’s find out.

What is Richard Jefferson’s contract with ESPN?

Richard Jefferson began working for ESPN in 2019, soon after his retirement. Jefferson has appeared on NBA Today, NBA Countdown, and the network’s NBA pregame show. As per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Jefferson also joined the top broadcast team alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke, with Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.

ESPN is well known for paying high salaries to its employees. As per The New York Times, Stephen A. Smith signed a $100 million deal. However, Jefferson’s contract details with the company and his payment are not publicly known. Previous reports suggest that Jefferson’s contract will end after this season. Following that, he will have the opportunity to explore other options, which seemingly include an interesting one, Amazon Prime.

How much has Richard Jefferson made from his career in the NBA?

Jefferson spent 17 years in the league, playing for eight teams. He spent seven years of his career with the New Jersey Nets. During this time, he earned nearly $40,315,314, as per Spotrac. Jefferson earned the most in a single season with the Utah Jazz, making around $11,046,000, and a whopping $10,164,000 in one year with the Golden State Warriors. He made around $3,999,187 while playing two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won an NBA Championship in 2016.

Over the course of his career, he made nearly $115,046,209. Apart from his ESPN contract, his NBA salary has significantly contributed to his net worth.

What is Richard Jefferson’s net worth as of 2025?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $40 million. Jefferson initially got into business and real estate investments with friends who are experts in the field and have a better understanding. He eventually began to explore other ventures, such as a hot yoga center. From finding the right market to seeking expert advice, it shows how meticulously Jefferson approaches his business endeavors. It’s impressive how the former NBA player started his career from Arizona to becoming a veteran in the broadcasting world as well as business.

Richard Jefferson’s basketball career

Jefferson was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2001 as the first overall pick. After a year, he went to the New Jersey Nets, where he was crucial in leading the team to back-to-back Eastern Conference titles.

Richard Jefferson was a member of the USA Men’s Olympic basketball team in 2004. By the 2005–2006 NBA season, he had already established himself as a prominent player. Although Jefferson came close to being selected as an All-Star, he never received the honor due to various circumstances. His peak years were with the Nets, a team that often struggled to hold onto leads. Many consider him one of the biggest snubs in All-Star history.

Between 2008 and 2013, Jefferson became a journeyman playing for the Bucks, Spurs, Warriors, and Jazz. He joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2014, becoming the last player to wear jersey no. 24 before it was retired in honor of Kobe Bryant. After winning the championship, he initially considered retirement, but he went on to play for two more years.

Jefferson enjoyed the longest and most successful stretch of his career, averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over his NBA tenure. Following a stint with the Denver Nuggets in 2017, Jefferson officially retired in October 2018, closing the chapter on a remarkable 16-year NBA career defined by resilience, versatility, and memorable contributions on and off the court.