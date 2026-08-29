Few players are as deeply connected to the DMV basketball culture as Allen Iverson. The Virginia native became a generational NBA star, but his influence in the region has always stretched beyond the professional game. From the playgrounds to the grassroots circuit, AI remains a major figure in the basketball community that shaped him. So his tribute to a longtime basketball coach became especially touching.

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The honor was for Kenneth “Coach Chiz” Chisholm. To those who grew up around the 757 basketball scene, Iverson’s words are more than a famous player paying his respects. They come from someone who understands the community, the people and the coaches who helped make Virginia basketball what it is.

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“RIP to my man Chiz, 1 of them 1’s. Rest Easy,” Allen Iverson wrote, adding prayer, heartbreak and crossed-fingers emojis.

For people who knew Chiz through the Boo Williams program and the Hampton Roads basketball scene, his passing marked the loss of someone who had spent years investing in young players and coaches. His work was rooted in grassroots basketball, but the relationships he built extended well beyond tournaments and gyms.

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Chiz was a longtime member of the Boo Williams basketball family, one of the most recognizable grassroots programs in the country. Based in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, the program has long been a major stop on the youth basketball circuit.



Chiz became an important part of that tradition, proudly coaching the program’s E16 group and helping guide players through one of the most competitive levels of grassroots basketball.

At the Nike EYBL level, Chiz worked with talented young players, helping them turn their potential into opportunities at the next stage. The Boo Williams family honored the coach’s value to the program, which extended beyond what happened during games.

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Allen Iverson’s tribute post amplifies Chiz’s good work

“Coach Chiz was a huge part of the Boo Williams Family for many years,” the organization wrote, noting that he helped shape the program into what it is today.



The Boo Williams family described him as someone who was known throughout the 757 and the national basketball community for mentoring coaches and, most importantly, guiding young men and women through basketball.

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A fan wrote, “My condolences to you and your family rest easy Chiz.” While another added, “Rip CHIZ #GOAT #LEGEND.”

Chiz embraced the responsibilities of grassroots coaching, often becoming a trusted figure in a young athlete’s life.



So, another fan wrote, “Rest easy Chiz! This one caught me off guard. Far Rockaway’s and the 757’s own.”

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While the basketball community remembered Coach Chiz, his daughter shared an emotional message describing the moment her entire world changed.



“Today, my whole world changed,” Kenisha Chisholm wrote. “I never thought I would see this day. I never thought I would have to say goodbye to my dad.”

She admitted struggling to find words for the pain. “You were supposed to walk me down the aisle. You were supposed to see all the moments I dreamed about sharing with you.”

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Seeing the emotional post on social media, another fan supported coach’s daughter. “We lost a real one 😢 praying for Coach Chiz family 🙏🏾 Kenisha Chisholm praying for you love.”

The 757 has produced generations of basketball talent, and programs such as Boo Williams have played an important role in giving young athletes a pathway to the next level.



Chiz was one of the people working behind the scenes to make that pathway possible. Another netizen commented, “Chiz, was a really good dude.”

The response to Chiz’s passing shows how deeply intertwined he had become with the basketball culture of Hampton Roads. Even Allen Iverson’s words calling Chiz “1 of them 1’s” are enough to understand the relationship and the community surrounding Chiz.