“RIP”: Ex-Lakers Star’s Death Saddens Basketball World

Dwight “Bo” Lamar played a single season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet, he etched his name among the legends of the league. Sadly, the 74-year-old icon left for his heavenly abode on February 16. And now every basketball fan is remembering the Ohio-born USL superstar.

Following Lamar’s demise, Louisiana Athletics Director Bryan Maggard released a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bo Lamar. remarkable career brought pride and excitement to our university…His legacy continues to inspire generations of Ragin’ Cajuns…”

The ex-Lakers star began at the university level and quickly became a star with the Ragin’ Cajuns. During the 1970-71 season, Lamar dominated the nation, pouring in 36 points per game and leading the country in scoring. As a result, he earned first-team All-American honors twice in his college career. His time with the Cajuns stood as his finest chapter, where confidence met production and numbers told the story of pure brilliance.

After a successful college run, Lamar moved to the ABA. He suited up for the San Diego Conquistadors and later the Indiana Pacers. Then in 1976, he switched to the Lakers and spent one season with the franchise. Each stop shaped his journey, yet his legacy always traced back to those unforgettable Cajun days.

Remembering ex-Lakers star Bo Lamar

One of the basketball lovers said, “For me. Bo Lamar was the Original, the 1st, & the Only Ragin’ Cajun. Of course, I remember Andréw Toney, aka The Boston Strangler, but I actually didn’t know he was a Ragin’ Cajun. That’s on me. More importantly, was not aware Bo Lamar had left the building. Thanks for that & R.I.P.”

Meanwhile, X user HoopsAnalyst wrote about the ex-Lakers star, “Sad Hollander POTD Bo Lamar. SW Louisiana SG was college scoring champ. Signed w/SD of ABA in 73. Scored 20 ppg his 1st 2 yrs but was injured in yr 3. Made it to merger w/LAL but was out of the NBA by 77 (age 25). Went on to become a radio analyst for alma mater. RIP.”

Another fan shared an image of a poster of Bo Lamar, which was also signed by the star. His caption read, “Today’s Treasure from my collection: Remembering Dwight ‘Bo’ Lamar, who recently passed away at age 74. An Ohio native, it was a big night when his Southwestern Louisiana team came into the U of Dayton Arena in 1972. Bo was the first player I’d seen in person with a total green light.”

“Bo Lamar, a basketball icon, passed away at 74, revolutionizing the game with his three-point shooting. 🏀 His innovative style influenced both ABA and NBA, inspiring future generations of players. 🌟,” someone tweeted.

To put things into perspective, the league had Lamar before Stephen Curry. In simple terms, he was among the first few players to adapt the three-point shooting style. With his debut in ABA Lamar immediately became one of the league’s highest‑volume outside shooters, leading the ABA in three‑point attempts as a rookie.

Lastly, someone wrote, “RIP to the #RaginCajun legend Bo Lamar🙏🏾.”

Therefore, everyone who knew Dwight “Bo” Lamar is mourning his demise. The ex-Los Angeles Lakers legend left his mark on every stage of basketball. Ragin’ Cajuns is a prime example of Lamar’s influence. And the three-point shooting that the NBA has learned to adopt with time was also a gift from him.