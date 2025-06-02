Rip Hamilton Trolls Kids With New $175 Billion Job While Reflecting on Life After NBA Fame

In the world of professional sports, the endgame isn’t always the championship or retirement; it’s a carpool line. For Richard “Rip” Hamilton, who once torched defenders with his unbeatable off-ball cuts and surgical mid-range jumpers, life after the NBA has taken on a refreshingly ordinary yet hilariously self-aware form. Where many players don’t want to drop their court persona even after retirement, Hamilton recently took to a tongue-in-cheek moment of his current reality, not hiding or faking anything and just being honest.

Now he describes himself and his fellow former players as “24-hour Uber drivers,” not for anyone around the city but just for their kids. You are aware that it is a humorous anecdote from an individual who previously traded buzzer-beaters and now narrates bedtime stories not just because he has to, but because he enjoys it. But the message behind his Instagram post is more than just comedy. It’s also a reflection of how former stars recalibrate their lives after the spotlight fades. Also, the rigorous training sessions are left behind.

Hamilton’s playful dig hints at a broader transformation, which comes from an NBA All-Star and Finals hero to a fully committed father navigating school drop-offs and youth sports carpools. In this subtle pivot, the 2004 NBA titleholder with the Detroit Pistons reshapes the narrative around post-retirement life, spotlighting fatherhood as his most active arena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Instagram post, shared by Rip Hamilton, shows former teammates and their children gathered in a sunlit room. Beneath the photo, the caption reads: “Just some old dads who used to be really good at basketball who traded it all in to be 24 hour uber drivers for their kids. 😄 #family1st #holddat #nextgeneration #washingtonWizardTeammates.” The caption looks funny at first, but it has a really strong dual significance. Hamilton played in the NBA for 14 seasons, showcasing his high-intensity endurance. Now, he uses that same energy to do something much more personal. That is, raising his three kids, one of whom is a blossoming basketball star named Deuce Hamilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rip Hamilton (@riphamilton32) Expand Post

The sly reference to Uber drivers also cleverly highlights the tech giant’s enormous valuation, projected to reach approximately $175 billion.Seems like he exaggerated the unpaid full-time commitment many parents can relate to. And it’s not just any dad joking about his driving duties. This is a three-time All-Star, an NCAA champion, and a key member of the Pistons’ title team. For Hamilton, it’s not about fading away from relevance. But redefining it through the lens of hands-on parenting. Now he wants to see his kids replicate what he had done in his years in the NBA.

Rip Hamilton’s message on passion, process, and playing the game right

There is a profound weight in the words of a champion when he speaks not as a player but as a father. Rip Hamilton, known for his disciplined work ethic and a huge respect for the game, recently penned a heartfelt message to his son, Deuce, as he wanted to remind him that greatness does not come from legacy, and it comes from love for the craft. Here, the craft is basketball.

In the Instagram caption, Hamilton made it clear for his son. “I never said you had to play this game because I played it. Play it because you love it, point blank. Never disrespect it, because it will show up in the results. There are going to be people who love you and your game, and there are going to be people who don’t. That’s just the nature of sports and life.” A simple but striking message from a father to his son.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t just a motivational soundbite for likes. It was a crystallization of Hamilton’s core philosophy. Something that he believed in since the day he stepped onto the court, or he learned from his journey. A lesson forged through battles on the hardwood floors, from UConn to Detroit. In basketball, where external validation is often mistaken for success, he distilled it down to essentials: belief, effort, and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I was always taught that you only need one person to believe in you and fall in love with you! Just one, not one thousand! Keep grinding and trust the process! I love the direction your going ⬆️! Love you, kid! @deucehamilt0n.” He wrote, emphasizing that true progress begins with personal intent rather than praise. It’s advice aimed at determination. Especially in an era when young athletes face relentless scrutiny before even defining their own identity.

Deuce Hamilton is still early in his basketball journey. But now he carries this subtle burden of a last name tied to banners and achievements. His father’s words aren’t pushing him toward a shadow. Yet they are anchoring him to something more powerful, which is self-direction. With Rip cheering from the sidelines and offering counsel from a place of hard-won truth, he shows his son how to trust the grind over the hype. And in doing so, the next generation of Hamilton may very well carve its own path, creating a whole new story to call its own.