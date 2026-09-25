“RIP Legend”: Tributes Pour In as NBA’s First-Ever MVP Bob Pettit Dies at 93

Bob Pettit didn’t just compete in the era of Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell- he carved out a legacy that rivaled theirs. He became the NBA’s first-ever MVP, and at his peak, he did what almost no one could: he broke the Boston Celtics’ stranglehold on the championship, ending a dynasty that won nine titles in ten seasons. Seven decades on, Pettit remains one of the foundational figures who turned professional basketball into something worth watching.

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“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Bob Pettit, a sleek, skilled big man who revolutionized the forward position during his career. The 11-time NBA All-Star and 2-time MVP retired as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and left an enduring legacy. He led the St. Louis Hawks to the 1958 NBA championship over the Boston Celtics. The Basketball Hall of Fame salutes this true giant of the game.”

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His alma mater, LSU, reportedly stated in its Thursday tribute that Bob Pettit passed away on Wednesday. There was no reason provided for his death.

Bob Pettit played exactly 11 NBA seasons (Milwaukee/St. Louis Hawks) and earned the All-Star accolade in every single one of them. His career average was 26.4 points and 16.2 rebounds after 792 games.



Interestingly, he never finished lower than 7th in scoring across his career and was consistently among the league leaders in his prime.

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Fans should remember his 1958 Finals Game 6 performance. Hawks won the series 4–2, clinching the title (their only one) with a 110–109 victory in Game 6 on 12 April 1958.



Pettit scored 50 points and grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds. He scored 19 of the Hawks’ final 21 points. This stood as the record for most points in an NBA Finals close-out/clinching game; it was later tied by Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021.

Then Bob Pettit quit at 32. He even gave Hawks the notice two seasons prior.



“‘I’m quitting in two years,” Pettit said in the 1983 interview. “Make your plans. Two years’ notice, and I’m getting out.’” Apart from declining physical prowess, a bank in Baton Rouge offered him a job that paid better than basketball did. His first NBA contract was worth $11,000.

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“In my day, we didn’t make enough money to live on the rest of our lives. We all had to work after basketball.” He went into banking and stayed there. “I found something that I enjoyed as much as playing basketball. I enjoyed my life after basketball. Not a lot of players can say that.”

Even his second career was highly successful, though it didn’t feature All-NBA status. Bob Pettit worked in banking in Baton Rouge and Metairie for over 23 years before co-founding Equitas Capital Investors, which he retired from in 2006. Again, concluding his career on his own terms.

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Fans celebrate the legacy of Bob Pettit

Bill Russell played in twelve NBA Finals. He lost one to Bob Pettit’s efforts. The NBA icon remains the only MVP in Hawks history and led them to their only Championship. One comment was “Rip legend.” Another was “Legend. The original big man. RIP”

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One fan recalled that Bob Pettit was one of the first (if not the first) modern bigs in the NBA, focusing on shooting from distance rather than inside the paint. A true multi-level scorer of the game, who made it effortless. “YES!! If there was a 3 point line in the 50’s the “Bomber from Baton Rouge” would have have been early an early days Kevin Durant.”

Another netizen shared that his father, Bob Petersen, played against the NBA legend in the 1950 North/South High School All-Star game in Kentucky.

The post includes a 1950s newspaper clipping photo showing the towering high school prospects together, Pettit at 6’8″ and Petersen at 6’11”, dressed in North/South shirts beside a car with Murray State’s library in the background.

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“My dad (Bob Petersen) had the honor of playing against Bob Pettit in the 1950 North/South High School All Star game in Kentucky. Mr. Pettit was one of my heroes growing up and always carried himself with kindness and grace. RIP ❤️🏀🙏🏻.”

There were no ceilings, which Bob Pettit didn’t break. During the 1961-62 season, he averaged 31.1 points per game and 18.7 rebounds per game. But his Hawks didn’t qualify for the playoffs in that season. Yet a fan cherished only the legacy the NBA icon left behind.

“Won the MVP at just 23 years old and he had a season where he averaged over 30 points and nearly 20 rebounds per game. Absurd, man. Rest easy, Slim.”