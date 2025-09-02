“RIP”: Lakers Legend Heartbroken as He Joins Basketball Community to Mourn Nike Executive’s Death

George Raveling is a name that needs no introduction in the basketball world, and his impact on this sport will always be remembered. The beloved college basketball coach coached the likes of Washington State, Iowa, and USC. What’s more, he was also a Nike executive who played a huge role in signing NBA icon Michael Jordan to the brand. Quite rightfully, Raveling’s unfortunate demise at the age of 88 on Tuesday has brought forth an outpour of condolences and messages.

The saddening news came after the former Villanova standout’s family released a heart-touching statement on X. “There are no words to fully capture what George meant to his family, friends, colleagues, former players, and assistants — and to the world,” his family said. “He will be profoundly missed, yet his aura, energy, divine presence, and timeless wisdom live on in all those he touched and transformed.”

Among the thousands that mobilized to send condolences was none other than former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Pau Gasol. The former Purple & Gold legend paid his tribute to Raveling through an emotional message on Instagram.

“RIP coach, thank you for the legacy that you have left us. You have touched and inspired the lives of many.” Gasol wrote in his story as the Spanish big man bid his farewell to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach. Even though the two-time NBA champion never directly played under Raveling, whose coaching career ended long before Gasol made his debut, he still had a great connection with the late coach.

All of this is thanks to Raveling’s immense contributions to globalizing basketball. Although the Hall of Fame coach had several on-court accomplishments, he was still best known for what he did off the court, especially for his stint with Nike and his being present near Martin Luther King Jr. when he delivered his historic “I have a dream” speech in 1963.

Not just this, the veteran was also pretty well known for his great nature and ability to connect with people, which is why not only Gasol but the entire basketball community is mourning his demise. “Oh no. My favorite Washington State University hoop coach. Loved him.” One of Raveling’s followers wrote, expressing his feelings upon receiving this sad news, as more prayers and condolences followed.

The NBA community joins hands to send condolences to George Raveling’s family

While former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Pau Gasol was one of the first from the basketball community to send his prayers to Coach Raveling’s family, he wasn’t the only one, as soon everyone from the basketball world joined the NBA legend. “Thanks for sharing so much with so many. I met Coach Raveling during ‘our’ time at the University of Iowa. He was a positive influence on people beyond the basketball court & well beyond the seasons of sport. A great American life, for sure.” A person who met Raveling wrote.

He described the veteran college basketball coach as someone whose influence goes way beyond the basketball court. Meanwhile, more tributes poured in as another of the former Washington State, Iowa, and USC head coach’s fans wrote, “Rest in peace, Coach Raveling. You will be remembered as a true legend.” Indeed, the late head coach is a basketball legend; without him, there probably would be no Air Jordan.

That’s because if it weren’t for Raveling, Nike wouldn’t have been able to convince a young Michael Jordan to sign with them. Meanwhile, more followers shared their prayers and thoughts for Raveling’s family. “RIP to George Raveling. A great career and life.” A user wrote paying his respects to the veteran head coach who boasted a commendable 336-292 college basketball record. However, this wasn’t all; even the Philadelphia 76ers sent their condolences.

The NBA franchise posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the passing of George Raveling. “The Clippers mourn the loss of George Raveling, a basketball pioneer who witnessed history and created it.” A small portion of their long and emotional message read. It’s safe to say that anyone who even remotely knew Raveling cannot help but speak highly of the Hall of Fame coach, as the entire basketball community reels in this immense loss and remembers him and his family in their prayers.