“RIP”: Tributes Pour In for Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Teammate After Sudden Demise at 57

Essentials Inside The Story A sudden loss has shaken the NBA community and two generations of Lakers fans.

Shaquille O’Neal’s unusually silent tribute revealed how deeply this one hit.

Former teammates and lifelong fans rushed to share memories that captured a side of Elden Campbell stats never could.

The NBA world is hurting today. Elden Campbell, the gentle 6’11” big man who bridged eras, protected stars, and quietly shaped the childhoods of Lakers, Hornets, and Pistons fans, has died at the age of 57.

His passing on December 2, 2025, stunned the basketball community. And when Shaquille O’Neal posted a tribute on Instagram just hours later, the grief became real for an entire generation.

In a black-and-white repost from Tracy Murray, Shaquille O’Neal wrote nothing, a rare silence that carried more weight than any caption ever could. Elden Campbell wasn’t loud. He wasn’t flashy. But he was always there.

Drafted 27th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1990, the Inglewood native spent nine seasons anchoring the franchise through its rocky post-Showtime transition. Before Kobe Bryant was a star and before Shaquille O’Neal arrived to dominate the paint, Campbell was the one guarding Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing, and David Robinson on a nightly basis.

He averaged 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks across 1,044 career games. He peaked with 17.7 points per game in Charlotte. And in Detroit, he won the 2004 NBA title, defeating the very Lakers team that drafted him.

By every measure, Campbell lived the role player’s dream. And now, that steadiness is exactly what fans are mourning. Shaquille O’Neal’s Instagram tribute set the tone for the NBA’s reaction. The Lakers legend didn’t add text or hashtags. He simply shared the tribute image reading:

“Elden Campbell

1968–2025.”

That silence said everything.

Shaquille O’Neal and Campbell shared the Lakers’ frontcourt during the mid-90s, a chaotic, transitional era defined by hard screens, late nights on KCAL9, and early flashes of greatness from Bryant. O’Neal has lost teammates before, and his quiet post was unusually restrained for someone who usually speaks in thunder, instantly telling fans how deeply this one hit.

Childhood Memories, Shaq’s Silence, and a Wave of Love

The fan responses that followed feel like pages ripped from old diaries. “Damn, those mid 90s teams were my intro to the NBA. RIP big man, you helped me learn to love the game, and you will be missed.” For many, Campbell wasn’t the star he was the first familiar face. The big man they watched before understanding schemes or analytics.

Fans continued pouring out stories: “Always remember him and that team. My formative years were spent on KCAL9 watching the Lakers.” And then came the flashback that took over the thread: “I just had a memory of Elden going crazy in a nationally televised game in 1997… Shaq was out, Elden hit a three, and the crowd went insane. Even my English teacher talked about it the next day.”

USA Today via Reuters May 8, 1997; Inglewood, CA; Utah’s Antoine Carr puts up a shot between the Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, Robert Horry and Elden Campbell during game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

That story, strangely specific, deeply human, captures Campbell better than any stat ever could. He gave people moments they never forgot. To close the fan reaction wave, another user added: “I still remember that monster 40-point effort filling in for Shaq against the Knicks.”

Layer by layer, fans built a tribute that felt like a scrapbook, one filled with KCAL9 nights, early Kobe drives, Van Exel heat-checks, and Campbell holding everything together.

Teammates Say Goodbye to “Easy E”

While Shaquille O’Neal’s quiet salute resonated deeply, former teammates offered words that cut straight to the bone.

Byron Scott told the Los Angeles Times: “He was just so cool… He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.” Cedric Ceballos, who grew up with Campbell in Inglewood, posted: “This one hurt to the bone… grew up as kids together.” These weren’t polished statements. They were wounds talking.

Campbell wasn’t polarizing or controversial. He was loved, and the grief reflects that. There’s a reason this loss feels heavier than expected. Campbell wasn’t a superstar. He wasn’t a headline-chaser. He wasn’t a drama magnet.

He represented the players who make the NBA feel human, the ones who do the unglamorous work, the ones whose careers live in memories instead of highlight tapes, the ones who become childhood favorites without ever asking for it.

And that’s why Shaquille O’Neal’s tribute mattered so much. It wasn’t scripted or polished. It was instinctive. A teammate grieving a teammate.

Elden Campbell leaves behind:

– A championship ring

– 15 years of reliability

– A career full of moments fans still remember

– A nickname (“Easy E”) that perfectly fit his soul

– And a legacy now held together by love, not stats

For fans, he was the reason they stayed up past bedtime watching KCAL9. For basketball, he was a reminder that greatness isn’t always loud.

Gone too soon. Forever remembered.

RIP, Elden Campbell.