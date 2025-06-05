Robert Horry Reveals Real Inspiration Behind Special Collection Despite Omitting $3.7 Billion Franchise’s Memories

Iconic teammates and splendid moments are one way to define Robert Horry’s extensive career in the league. The 7x NBA champion won rings with 3 different teams, even winning more than once with all those 3 franchises. Yet, two weeks ago, his statement on one of those teams might have established the hierarchy of those wins. His wife even made a special room to preserve some of the memorabilia. But there is one such collection that is unique and has some deeper meaning behind it.

First, on his podcast, the Lakers legend previously revealed that all his jerseys from his time with the Rockets, Suns, Lakers, and the Spurs are in one place, which serves as a huge nostalgic moment. The only team he did not win a ring with was the Suns, where he only spent one season. But the rest of the stints were successful. Naturally, Robert Horry will collect more collectibles from those championship-winning franchises. Yet, it was not the case at least with his Spurs team, which recently had a valuation of $3.7 billion as per CNBC.

“I got Rockets right here that I’m trying to figure out if I want to just, you know, put in storage. I got Lakers over here, I ain’t got no Spurs crap.” Before the crap word is taken out of context, he used it the way Scottie Scheffler defined his trophies. “Where’s it going to go? I have a room in my house called ‘The Golf Room’ and that’s where all my crap goes,” Scheffler said.

After constantly winning, the top players get used to lifting the trophies, so it feels normal rather than a huge achievement. For the 7x NBA champion, the stuff from the Rockets and the Lakers overpowered the stuff from the Spurs.

Even with that feeling, his 7 unique posters still feature the moment from his time in San Antonio. “I had a guy that did he did a painting of every championship I had. And what it is, it’s a moment from each game, it’s kind of homage to me.” Yes, on the Dan Patrick Show, the 54-year-old revealed his collection of posters featuring his one important clutch shot.

“It’s two Rockets, three Lakers, and two Spurs, and it’s like it’s a three-point shot, and each one has a part. Knicks finals, Orlando’s finals, Pacers finals, of course, Sixers, New Jersey, Pistons, and then Cleveland. And each one has like the most famous shot I made against.” Maybe those serve as a reminder of why he earned the moniker ‘Big Shot Rob’ after hitting crucial shots during his championship runs. But it’s still bizarre that his time alongside the Big 3 of Spurs.

There might be a reason why Robert Horry placed the Popovich team below other franchises

It was the Rockets who selected him as the #11th overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft. In his second and third years in the league, he would win back-to-back championships alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, Kenny Smith, and Vernon Maxwell, among others. Then his move to one season at the Suns, which later helped him end up with the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant duo. Lastly, from 2003 to 2008, he was part of the Spurs, featuring the “Big Three” of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili.

So, his co-host on the podcast described why he feels a little disconnected from the team that Gregg Popovich built. “I don’t feel like you have the kinship to the Spurs that you have to the Lakers and the Rockets. Rockets being the team that brought you into the league, Lakers being the team you probably had the most success with, even though you won two championships in San Antonio.”

Maybe that’s true, another reason could be that his reduced minutes under Coach Pop, despite still shooting some very good clutch shots. Plus, once it came to choosing who was the better coach, Robert Horry did not hesitate to name Phil Jackson as number 1. For which stint do you remember Big Shot Rob?