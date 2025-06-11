Robert Horry’s NBA Assignment in Italy Took Hilarious Turn as He Reveals Unexpected Travel Woes

NBA players love a good overseas trip—but let’s be real, they don’t always go the way Instagram makes it look. Between packed schedules, media demands, and jet lag that hits like a screen from Steven Adams, there’s barely time to breathe, let alone shop. Back in 2017, the Warriors looked drained on their China trip, with Steve Kerr admitting they were “exhausted” just two days in. And now, another player just pulled off a whole visit to the fashion capital of the world… and didn’t buy himself a single thing. That unfortunate individual turned out to be Robert Horry.

When you’ve played 16 seasons for four different teams—including iconic runs with the Lakers and Spurs—averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 1,107 regular-season games, and won seven NBA championships, it’s no surprise people look to you for guidance. Robert Horry’s résumé speaks for itself, and it’s only natural for someone with that kind of legacy to be invited to inspire, support, and encourage the NBA’s future stars.

Robert Horry might’ve been in Milan—the fashion capital of the world—but don’t be fooled, this wasn’t some lavish vacation or designer shopping spree. “It was an NBA trip,” Horry explained on the Big Shot Bob Podcast, “they had the Junior NBA finals, and I went over there to help support and show a little love.” Sounds glamorous, right? Not quite. “I didn’t get a chance to see much in Milan,” he added, “but from what I did see, it was a pretty city. I didn’t get to go shopping either—that’s the messed up part.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Italia (@nbaitalia)

He was only there for four days, and the schedule was tight. “It was a short trip, a quick turnaround,” he said. “We went sightseeing… we went to go see a castle, a church, and all that kind of stuff, and then we came back home.” Then came the classic travel fail. “We had like a two-hour wait before we were supposed to go to like the fashion district, and of course that two hours turned to like eight hours—we fell asleep and missed it,” Horry laughed. “We woke up like at 9:00 p.m. and it was like, ‘Oh crap.’ Yeah, it’s closed.” As chaotic as it all sounds, he found a silver lining: “The good thing about that is you never change your time zone… so I’m still on LA time zone. So that’s a good thing—no jet lag here.”

What was supposed to be a quick getaway to Milan turned into a travel nightmare—and that was before he even touched down in the middle of the LA protest storm. You’d think the drama would begin once he landed, with Los Angeles engulfed in protests following President Trump’s immigration raids. But no, the real chaos started way back in Milan. “So first of all,” Horry began, setting the scene like a man who’s told this story more than once now, “we get on the plane—we’re late taking off. The pilot said we’re going to make up some time and get there.”

Sounds optimistic enough. They were headed for Chicago, with a layover before heading to LA. “So we land in Chicago at a decent time, uh, we land in Chicago at 7:00 and my flight is at I think like 8:00 or whatever…” Okay, tight but manageable, right? Not really. “We sat on the tarmac for 45 minutes just because there was a plane parked at our gate,” Horry said, frustration creeping back into his voice even in the retelling. “And so we finally get into our gate and the flight says, ‘No, you’ll make it because the bags come out pretty fast.’”

But then came the kicker. “Why isn’t our two bags the last one off?” Yup. That delay cost him the connection. “So we missed our flight,” he sighed. Long flights, runway delays, and LA in turmoil—Horry’s Milan trip wasn’t all sightseeing and fashion after all. Sometimes, the real chaos waits right at the gate.

Seven-time NBA champ Robert Horry brought his championship glow and signature charisma to Seregno, Italy, as the guest of honor at the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA FIP U13 Championship Finals from June 6 to 8. The event, organized by the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP) with support from the NBA and partners like Big Babol, Isybank, and San Carlo, was more than just a tournament—it was a celebration of Italy’s next-gen hoopers. Horry didn’t just wave from the sidelines either. He signed jerseys, posed for endless selfies, and chatted with young players who were clearly starstruck but also super inspired.

This year’s finals brought together 16 youth teams—eight boys’ and eight girls’—who earned their spots by winning regional and interregional championships. It capped off a record-breaking season that involved over 25,000 kids aged 11 to 13 and thousands of coaches and referees. FIP President Giovanni Petrucci called it a “year of consecration,” highlighting how the program is shaping the future of Italian basketball.

And of course, there was the moment where Horry got a crash course in Italian culture. In a video posted by NBA Italia, a reporter introduced him to the country’s most iconic hand gesture—you guessed it, the chef’s kiss/“ma che vuoi” fingers. When asked what it meant, Horry guessed, “That’s fantastic, it’s great, something like that.” The reporter laughed and corrected him: “It’s more like, ‘What do you mean?’” Horry didn’t miss a beat. With a grin, he repeated the gesture and said, “What’s going on?”—nailing the vibe and winning hearts all over again.

Even in the fashion capital of the world, Robert Horry stayed true to who he is—grounded, frugal, and all about purpose over flash. Milan may have been quick and chaotic, but it reminded us exactly why “Big Shot Bob” deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.