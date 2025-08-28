Roy Jones’ Announcement on Shaquille O’Neal & Charlie Mack Fight Increases Son Myles’ Fear

There’s a long line of people wanting to throw hands with Shaquille O’Neal. Very few want to be right in the middle of that fray. After Charles Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, and Adin Ross, Charlie Mack (or Charles Alston) challenged the Big Diesel to a bout. With so many wanting to punch O’Neal, his kids are naturally concerned. Not Roy Jones Jr.. The boxing legend wants to launch his refereeing career front and center of Shaq vs Mack.

Charlie Mack sent a challenge via Celebrity Boxing, and Shaquille O’Neal instantly responded with some shady threats. Roy Jones caught a whiff of this brewing matchup where Will Smith and Jamie Foxx will be hard-pressed to decide which friend to support. He issued a video statement publicly claiming dibs on the whistle for this fight.

“If that jumps off, I’mma definitely be the referee. Without question,” said the former world champion. The picture of Jones in the zebra stripes instead of gloves makes this more real. It previously felt that Mack and Shaq were only kidding.

Mack was previously Will Smith’s security point guy. He was on the Celebrity Boxing founder, Damon Feldman’s show recently, where he revealed his personal beef with Shaq. Apparently, the 7’1″ MDE in NBA history tried to jump the line at a Dallas event. Like any self-respecting bodyguard, “I chopped him in his neck,” claimed Mack. He reignited their friendly feud with the challenge and named him, ‘Sha-knocked-out.’

O’Neal instantly responded to Celebrity Boxing and Mack in the comments and in a separate video declaring, “I accept.” He also confirmed the neck-chopping story and boasted of some shady police record. Although Shaq boasted those reflexes he gained from fighting Shane Mosley and Oscar De La Hoya, his kids are extremely concerned about him getting in the ring.

Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are worried for him

Shaq’s eldest son, Myles O’Neal, might have a problem with Roy Jones Jr. enabling his dad’s yet-to-be-decided boxing match. Only a couple of days before Jones called dibs on the refereeing job, TMZ caught up with Myles to ask what he thought about Shaquille O’Neal accepting Mack’s challenge.

“I didn’t know about this. He’s old, he’s very old. I don’t know, I gotta look more into this, but hopefully I’ll be there,” he said. Although somewhat supportive, the 28-year-old DJ said, “Yeah, I’ve seen him throw. He’s still pretty agile. I wouldn’t say he should be in a boxing match. I worry about him every day.”

Myles has good reason to worry. His dad is 53, had hip replacement surgery three years ago, and is not the agile giant that once backed Oscar De La Hoya in the corner. He spent the second half of his NBA career on painkillers and, not long ago, found out it affected his liver and kidneys.

Shaquille O’Neal is working with nutritionists and fitness trainers to regain his health. Not long ago, he worked out with his youngest son, Shaqir, and showed he’s closer to an eight-pack than he was five years ago. But this isn’t a Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul scenario. Charlie Mack, a seasoned bodyguard, is 6’6″ and fitter, if his Instagram posts are anything to go by. Shaq’s lost to both Mosley and De La Hoya despite handicaps to even the playing field.

With Jones’ involvement, this went from social media hilarity to almost real. Celebrity Boxing could very well make this happen with the legendary boxer holding the whistle. Myles promised to be there. He’s just more anxious than the rest of us.