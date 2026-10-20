Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas & NBA Legends React as Chris Paul’s Father Turns Emotional Over Son’s Thoughtful Gesture

Charles Paul Sr. made significant personal and financial sacrifices to support his son’s dreams. From nurturing his early love for sports to investing his own retirement savings in his sons’ basketball opportunities, Chris Paul‘s father did it all. Now, CP3 is showing his appreciation in a heartfelt way.

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Paul shared the moment on social media with the caption, “Surprising my Dad with 11 of his best friends for his birthday.” When Charles found out, he was emotional, and his eyes told how grateful he was for the surprise.

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The clip opened at night outside an airport, with Paul and a few of the friends who had flown in. It then cut to a wood-panelled locker room. Charles Sr., in a white polo with a red stripe and holding a cap, walked in to find the room full of familiar faces. Paul met him first and wrapped him in a hug, then held on from behind as his father’s face gave way.

Charles squeezed his eyes shut and seemed to fight back tears while the friends crowded in and patted his shoulders. By the end, he was smiling, though still visibly moved, with his son’s arms still around him.

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The post caught the attention of some of the NBA legends. Russell Westbrook, who was traded for Paul in 2019, wrote, “That’s hard!!!!” and his wife, Nina, called it “really sweet.”

Jamal Crawford, who spent 353 total games with Chris Paul, must have known about the sacrifices. He commented, “Tell my guy happy birthday!!!” Even former point guard rival and a two-time NBA All-Star, Isaiah Thomas, dropped “🔥🔥🔥” appreciating the surprise and sacrifice that Charles made for Chris Paul.

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Chris Paul directed the Clippers as their starting point guard. Crawford brought instant offense off the bench and won Sixth Man of the Year three times. Together, they helped the Clippers win 50-plus games regularly and compete in the Western Conference playoffs.

Celebrating the family, CJ McCollum wrote, “Tell pops happy birthday!!”

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The reactions celebrated Chris Paul’s thoughtful gesture, but the story behind his relationship with his father makes the moment even more meaningful. A former athlete himself, Charles introduced Chris and his older brother, C.J., to the fundamentals of basketball and football when they were young.

When Chris was around four years old, his father created a makeshift basketball court in the family basement. Charles used miniature plastic hoops to encourage the boys’ interest in the game. He continued coaching his sons through various youth sports leagues, helping them develop their skills while learning the importance of teamwork and competition. He was also an assistant coach at West Forsyth High School during Chris’ junior and senior seasons.

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One of the most significant sacrifices Charles made involved investing his own financial security in his sons’ basketball ambitions.

Determined to give Chris and C.J. opportunities to compete at a high level, their father reportedly used his entire 401(k) retirement savings to help fund their Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball teams. These programs provided opportunities to compete against stronger opposition and gain exposure to college recruiters.

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Charles’ influence was not limited to sports and financial support.

CP3 has discussed the financial challenges his family faced while pursuing basketball opportunities. In a Harvard Business Review interview, he recalled that his father provided the necessary resources while making clear that he would still have to put in the work.

“My dad would say, ‘Here. Here’s a basketball. Here’s a goal. If you want to be really good at it, you got to put the work in,’” Paul explained.

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That commitment also helped inspire the family’s distinctive basketball identity. Chris’ famous nickname, “CP3,” comes from the shared initials of Charles Paul Sr., C.J. Paul, and Chris Paul. All three have the initials C.P., with the number three representing the three members of the family who share them.

Chris leaned on his father at his lowest moment, too. In high school, after his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, was killed at 61, Chris scored 61 points in his honor. He intentionally missed the free throw that would have made it 62, then collapsed into his father’s arms.

He has also spoken candidly about the importance of his father’s approval. In a 2018 Sports Business Journal profile, he said, “For me, I am 33 years old, have two kids, married and all, but do you know whose approval I look for more than anything? My dad.” He continued, “My dad is the most God-fearing, humble man that I know.”

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Paul retired in February after 21 seasons and said he wanted to spend more time with his family. A birthday surprise for the man who made his career possible fit that.