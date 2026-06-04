San Antonio Mayor Mocks Charles Barkley With Churros After Viral Workout Video Draws Inside the NBA’s Attention

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones was on Inside the NBA for a short time but grabbed the spotlight. She sent multiple jabs at Charles Barkley, who has a love-and-hate relationship with the women and churros of San Antonio. Chuck’s joke about calling the local residents “big ol’ women” began in 2010, but before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks, he got a savage retort.

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Just a few seconds sitting in her chair across from Chuck, Jones said, “I learned a long time ago, you can’t teach courage, you can’t teach class, and Mr. Barkley reminds us of that.” It was just the beginning of the roast. To Barkley’s credit, he did not take those remarks personally. The NBA Hall of Famer was glad to be back in San Antonio and then would go on to describe his workout routine. “I took my walk today, everybody was fantastic. They know I’m just joking around.” Barkley said.

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The broadcast was quick to release the image of him lifting a random chair over his head. In a now-viral video, his exercise included the River Walk and doing random chairlifts. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith were left confused as they had never seen this workout of his. EJ even mocked, “Picking up random chairs, wherever you go?”

Shaq even involved the mayor with his complaint. “Mayor, that’s vandalism.”

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Chuck finally got the chance to say his piece. “Somebody took a picture of me doing my exercises. I’m picking up a chair; I do sets of 25; I was down on the river walk. I’m sorry I was down on the creek walk. Mayor, you know, that’s a creek. That’s not a river.”

So after the long-running gag about “big ol’ women” in San Antonio, it was time for Charles Barkley to roast the River Walk culture. But the Mayor was prepared.

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“We are very proud of our River Walk. We’ve got so much to enjoy here,” Gina Ortiz Jones said. After defending San Antonio culture, it was time for another attack on Charles Barkley. Jones presented churros to the hosts, making a remark to Barkley in the process.

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“Chuck has lots of thoughts about the churros. We know he’s on a diet, but we know he’s not really on a diet. So, here are the churros. Chucky churros.”

When Barkley made the “big ol’ women” joke, in return he was called bald, fat, etc. Plus, his weight loss journey has also been a running gag on Inside the NBA. While Chuck may joke about the women, he is a huge fan of the churros.

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“I want to apologize to the women of San Antonio,” he said in 2017, but there was no real apology. “Ernie, I had churros last night. I see what all the excitement is about! I see why they got all them big ol’ women down in San Antonio. Man, them churros are the bomb!”

Charles Barkley got roasted during a history lesson

The love-hate relationship of Charles Barkley and San Antonio will be never-ending. While Jones was prepared with the “class” remark and the churros bit, Chuck had a question in mind. “The most famous place in y’all city is where everybody got killed. That’s the Alamo. You think that’s a tourist destination?”

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The Alamo remains a massive tourist destination, drawing over 2.5 million visitors annually. It remains a symbol of Texas’ independence and resistance. Once again, the Mayor was ready to defend and reminded the viewers of the city’s military roots and ended with another jab towards Charles Barkley.

“It is, in fact, the number one tourist destination in the entire state. You know what, you know what else will bring people here? So San Antonio is a military city, USA. Yes. As an Air Force veteran, Iraq war veteran, I am very proud to say that every airman, every guardian comes through Lackland Air Force Base. So we, we are so proud of our city. You know what, we even welcome you.”

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While the Spurs lost 105-95, they would have loved seeing Barkley getting roasted throughout the time Mayor Jones was in her seat. And Chuck wouldn’t mind it one bit as the segment ended with him eating those delicious churros.