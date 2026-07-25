“Savannah Didn’t Approve This”: Ex-NBA Star Gilbert Arenas Goes Off on LeBron James for Choosing 76ers

If there was ever a place for Gilbert Arenas to deliver one of his most unfiltered reactions, it was the last place you would expect when LeBron James’ move to Philadelphia crossed his screen: the toilet seat. Forget the two-year, $8 million contract. What truly threw the three-time NBA All-Star was the sight of LeBron in a 76ers jersey. So, without wasting a second, Arenas turned his disbelief into yet another hilarious Instagram Reel.

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Capturing the sentiment in his post, Arenas tagged James’ son Bronny and Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da King: “@bronny bust his azz for leaving us for PHILLYYYY 🤔 @gilliedaking how did this happen? #2027PhillyChamps🖕🏾”. No Chill Gil roasted the four-time champion for choosing Philadelphia over homecoming destinations like Cleveland or Miami. And he dragged Savannah James into the mix.

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“As I sit here on the toilet, this is what I come across? This don’t look right. I’m sorry, but who is this? Got your beard on and looking like Freeway going like Philly. What? I know Savannah didn’t approve this. Nobody approves going to Philly,” Arenas declared.

Ironically, while Arenas joked that Savannah James would never have signed off on a move to Philadelphia, there was little indication of any disagreement from LeBron’s wife. Shortly after the announcement, Savannah reshared his video on her Instagram Story and liked both his announcement video and Instagram post, subtly backing the decision after staying largely silent and not commenting directly on his future throughout weeks of speculation.

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But Arenas did not stop there. After poking fun at LeBron’s look, he also took a swipe at Philadelphia’s basketball traditions.

“Does he not know them little ass statues they made? Did you see that little a** statue they did for Allen Iverson? They might have had a little a** LeBron James. Yeah, brother.”

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The jab was aimed at one of the franchise’s most celebrated landmarks. Iverson’s statue, unveiled two years ago on the 76ers’ “Legends Walk,” stands alongside franchise icons like Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley and Maurice Cheeks. While the Hall of Famer himself described the honour as surreal and emotional, the statue’s scale immediately became a talking point online. That made it an easy punchline for Arenas as he imagined LeBron eventually receiving one of his own.

And so, he wrapped up his reaction video saying, “Congratulations, but I’m booming. Yeah, I’m booming.”

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The Instagram Reel came just hours after James officially announced that he would spend what he called the final chapter of his career in Philadelphia. The four-time NBA champion agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers, a massive pay cut from the nearly $53 million he earned with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The contract also includes a player option for the second year, if he wants to.

In a lengthy statement on X, James revealed that retirement had been a genuine possibility after the 2025-26 season. He said he stepped away from the spotlight to figure out whether his passion for basketball still outweighed everything else. The answer, ultimately, was yes.

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“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family,” James wrote. “What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The move makes Philadelphia the fourth franchise of James’ career after stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. It will also mark his record-setting 24th NBA season, with the 41-year-old making it clear that chasing one final championship, not another payday, was the driving force behind his decision.