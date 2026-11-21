LeBron James seems to be enjoying a different kind of start to the season in Philadelphia. Beyond finding his rhythm on the court, the NBA legend has embraced the opportunity to build relationships with his new teammates, bringing a more relaxed energy to his time with the 76ers.

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That chemistry has apparently extended beyond the basketball court. While Savannah James headed to Las Vegas for the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, her husband spent time with several Philadelphia teammates for a movie night, allowing the group to bond away from the demands of the NBA season.

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James brought the squad out to watch “I Play Rocky”, the newly released film about the making of the iconic Rocky franchise. The outing featured several familiar faces from the Sixers roster, offering another glimpse into the camaraderie developing around the team’s new-look group.

Savannah’s trip to Las Vegas coincided with the 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, which ran from November 19 to 21. The race weekend brought together celebrities, entertainers, athletes, and motorsport personalities for one of the biggest events on the city’s calendar.

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The Grand Prix has become a major attraction beyond the racing itself, with entertainment and celebrity appearances forming a significant part of the weekend. This year’s event featured performances from Steve Aoki and MORTEN before the race, while Jordin Sparks performed the national anthem. Her trip placed her in the middle of a star-studded weekend as the Grand Prix returned to the Las Vegas Strip.

While Savannah enjoyed the festivities in Las Vegas, LeBron had his own plans with the Philadelphia locker room. The 41-year-old brought several teammates to watch I Play Rocky, which opened in theaters nationwide on November 20.

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The group included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Brown, Labaron Philon, Jabari Walker, Tacko Fall, and Adem Bona. A photo from the outing showed the players posing together in front of the movie screen, with the team enjoying a night away from basketball.

There has been no official explanation from James about why he chose the film. Still, the outing appears to have been a straightforward team-bonding activity, particularly as the 76ers continue adjusting to a roster featuring several new faces.

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The movie itself also carries a Philadelphia connection. “I Play Rocky,” directed by Peter Farrelly, tells the story of Sylvester Stallone’s determination to write and star in Rocky, despite facing repeated rejection from Hollywood studios. The original film became one of the most recognizable sports movies in cinema history, with Philadelphia serving as its iconic setting.

That connection makes the choice particularly fitting for a Philadelphia team. The city’s identity has long been intertwined with the Rocky franchise, from the famous steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the underdog spirit associated with the fictional boxer.

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James’ movie night also fits the more relaxed approach he has appeared to embrace during his first season with Philadelphia. After spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, he joined the 76ers in the 2026 offseason, adding another major chapter to his career.

The move brought him together with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, and a group of players looking to compete for a championship. James has previously emphasized that he wants to share his experience and help teammates who have yet to reach the top of the league.

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At this stage of his career, the four-time NBA champion understands that building a successful team involves more than what happens during practices and games. Spending time together away from the court can also help teammates develop familiarity and trust.

For now, Savannah has her own Las Vegas adventure, while LeBron is making the most of his time with Philadelphia. Their separate outings offer another glimpse into how the James family is navigating a new chapter, with the NBA legend finding ways to enjoy the season both on and off the court.