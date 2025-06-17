Scot Pollard Confesses He Almost Accepted Death Before Wife Dawn’s Stern Reality Check

“I did not realize how sick I was. To wake up from a transplant of this magnitude and feel better, woah, I was sick.” Scot Pollard reflected after his successful heart transplant surgery. Last year, the former NBA champion faced a life-threatening medical crisis. The only option to treat the end-stage heart failure was a transplant. After being on the donor’s list, the 11-year veteran got the donor and the heart that was adequate for his 6-foot-11-inch frame. But he was not fully on board with the idea of surgery until a family member intervened.

The Jayhawks Alum’s heart was failing, the reason? He’d been suffering from cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it difficult for the heart muscle to pump. Because of this, there was more strain on the muscle and more blood required for his large frame, weakening his body day by day. Now, one year later, with a documentary titled “Heart of a Pearl” currently on air, Pollard has publicly shared an update on his health. In this excerpt from ESPN, we can understand why the 50-year-old was hesitant about a surgery at first.

“When it was decision time to move forward with the transplant, I selfishly considered not doing it.” Scot Pollard said on the ESPN E60 documentary. ” I’ve lived a good life, I’ve seen a lot, I’ve done a lot. I’m good. But then I spoke with my wife and she reminded me that it wasn’t about me.” From dreaming about an NBA career, to playing in the league for more than a decade and earning a championship, not many can say that. His wife had to remind him of the real reason for staying alive.

“I know that it’s important to Scott that he is here for all four of his children. Especially with the younger ones because they need their father.” Dawn Pollard got visibly emotional while talking about her husband, as they have been married for 11 years. Even Scot Pollard realized that he had to be there for his 4 children and accepted the surgery.

“It’s a stark reminder to enjoy the little things, and this isn’t a little thing; this is a big thing. I’m just so happy to be here because I know what it’s like to not have your dad be able to be at an important event.” Unfortunately, his father passed away from heart issues, leaving Scot at the age of 16.

Scot Pollard’s emotional toll of losing his father

Scot was a second-generation hooper as his father was a 6-foot-8 machine. Pearl previously played center for Jordan High School and won back-to-back state high school championships with the Beetdiggers, setting the state tournament scoring record in 1955. He got the name “Poison” Pollard for his deadly hook shot. And many might not know, he appeared alongside Wilt Chamberlain in a Life magazine spread featuring the tallest high school basketball players in the country.

via Imago Former NBA player Scot Pollard becomes emotional as he speaks on his heart transplant in February during an interview in his Carmel home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

When Scot Pollard was 12, the family moved from Utah to San Diego. That’s when his father’s deteriorating health symptoms appeared. Pearl was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy at the age of 53, the same issue that his son required surgery for. Pearl was put on the heart transplant list but needed an organ donor similar in size. Which, unfortunately, did not materialize. One morning in October 1991, Scot had no idea it was his last time seeing his father.

Pearl happened to drive by in his white, city-issued pickup truck and stopped for a quick chat with his son. A few hours later, the troubled news of his passing away as he suffered a heart attack behind the wheel. Scot was only 16 at the time and was the last of his family to see his father alive. That’s why he fought to stay with his children and opted for surgery.

The former NBA star is making the most of his life. Even shared his gratitude to his donor and the donor’s family. A year after Scot’s transplant, he had been named grand marshal of the Indy 500 Festival Parade and invited his heart donor’s family to join him on the float. Now he actively does organ donation camps so that others, too, can get a second life like he did.