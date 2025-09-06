Scottie Pippen Brims With Pride as Bulls Legend Leaves Loving Message for 3 Kids

The Pippens are back in the spotlight, but for very different reasons this time. While Larsa Pippen is busy shutting down rumors linking her to DJ Rodman, the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen is taking a different approach to the headlines. The six-time NBA champion recently shared a sweet moment on Instagram, posting a video featuring his kids—Sophia, Scotty Jr., and Sierra. Though the clip appears to be from an older family outing, the caption radiated nothing but pride and love.

Scottie Pippen is wearing his “proud dad” badge loud and proud. The Chicago Bulls legend shared the heartfelt video with the caption, “My greatest assists are off the court. Proud dad life. ❤️ @pippensierra @sophiapippen33 @spippenjr.” And honestly, that hits differently coming from Pippen — a Hall of Famer who racked up an incredible 6,135 career assists, averaging 5.2 per game and sitting 38th all-time in NBA/ABA history. So when he calls fatherhood his “greatest assist,” it beautifully captures where his heart truly lies.

The clip appears to be from December 2024, when Scottie was courtside at his son’s game, a Memphis Grizzlies matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may have edged out a 116-110 win, but for Scottie, the real highlight was showing up to support his son. That same night, Scottie unintentionally stole the spotlight with a hilarious courtside moment. During a timeout, he was caught on camera slyly hiding the game ball behind his back, leaving the officials scrambling to find it. Eventually, the ball was recovered, and everyone, including the referees, shared a laugh with him.

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen share four children together, and two of them — Scotty Pippen Jr. and Sophia — are already making names for themselves in very different ways. Scotty Jr. really came into his own last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. After starting on a two-way deal in January 2024, he earned a full roster spot by October and made the most of it, playing 79 games, averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. He even made a career-high 21 starts and quickly built a reputation as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Not bad for someone who kicked things off with a G League run just a year ago.

Then there’s Sophia, the youngest of the Pippen kids and their only daughter, who’s just 16 years old with none other than Kim Kardashian as her godmother. Despite still being in school, she’s already carving her own path. Sophia has explored modeling and even competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018, where Kardashian showed up to cheer her on during Disney Week.

Sierra Pippen, on the other hand, is Scottie Pippen’s daughter from his previous relationship with Yvette Deleone. Back then, Deleone filed a paternity lawsuit, and according to the Associated Press, the two eventually reached a settlement. As part of the agreement, Scottie covered child support, high school and college expenses, insurance, medical costs, and daycare, along with securing visitation rights. Sierra later went on to attend the University of Iowa, but unlike her siblings, she keeps a very low profile, staying away from the spotlight and living a largely private life.

Scotty Pippen Jr. confident about the Grizzlies’ future

After going undrafted in 2022, Scotty Pippen Jr. has come a long way. Following a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract, he was waived ahead of the 2023-24 season and signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in January 2024. What started as a two-way deal quickly turned into an opportunity, and Pippen made the most of it, averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 21 games, while shooting an efficient 49.3% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. His strong finish to the season earned him a multi-year guaranteed contract last October, officially securing his spot as a backup guard behind Ja Morant and Marcus Smart.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Grizzlies’ roster has seen significant changes, including the trade of Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. But Pippen isn’t buying into the idea that Memphis is about to take a step back. “I feel like everyone’s excited,” he told Locked On Grizzlies. “I feel like this is our year. Last year, we kind of started hot and kind of took a little dip. This year, I feel like we’re all excited and ready to get to it.”

Memphis has been active this offseason, adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, drafting Washington State wing Cedric Coward, and signing Ty Jerome and Jock Landale to strengthen the rotation. Pippen’s especially happy about the defensive upgrades, admitting it “takes a little stress off” him since he no longer has to guard much taller players every night, though, as he added with a grin, “If I have to, I can.”

And while many believe Memphis might fly under the radar, Pippen Jr. is confident they’re being overlooked. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, he said, “Definitely, people are sleeping on us — that’s been the story of the last couple years of Memphis and the story of my career.” Pippen feels he ended last season on a high note and expects to take another leap this year, adding that he’s been training hard in Los Angeles to elevate his game and take on a bigger role in the absence of Bane.

“Some of us just got to step up and make more shots,” he said, emphasizing that he’s working on becoming both a playmaker and a creator. For Pippen, this season isn’t just about proving himself — it’s about proving Memphis still belongs in the playoff conversation.