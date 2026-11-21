Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan built one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, winning six NBA championships together with the Chicago Bulls. However, their relationship away from the court has become complicated over the years, particularly following The Last Dance. Despite their public disagreements, Pippen still recognizes the impact Jordan had on his career, recently naming him his one-of-one athlete of all time.

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During an Instagram interview featuring a series of career-related questions, Pippen reflected on the moments, people, and rivalries that defined his time in the NBA. When asked to name his one-of-one athlete, however, his answer was immediate: Michael Jordan. In a video of an interview shared on Instagram, Pippen didn’t hesitate before naming his former teammate.

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“Michael Jordan. Of course. Yeah. Who else would it be?” Pippen said.

He then explained how much Jordan pushed him throughout their time together.

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“We spent numerous amount of years together and have a lot of success. So, you know, he’s definitely the one that was driving me and pushing me each and every day to give us both the success that we had.”

Pippen’s answer carries additional weight given the history between the two former teammates. Their on-court partnership delivered six championships, but their relationship away from basketball was not as close as many assumed. Their differences became more public following the release of The Last Dance in 2020, which focused heavily on Jordan and the Bulls’ 1997-98 championship season.

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Pippen was particularly unhappy with how the documentary presented his contributions to the dynasty. In an excerpt from his memoir Unguarded published by GQ, he expressed frustration over what he viewed as the documentary’s portrayal of Jordan at the expense of his teammates.

Pippen wrote, “I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

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He felt the series repeatedly placed Jordan at the center of the Bulls’ achievements while leaving the contributions of other players in the background.

His frustration had already reached Michael Jordan directly. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Pippen revealed that he told Jordan he was unhappy with The Last Dance. Jordan reportedly acknowledged his concerns, responding, “Hey, you’re right.” However, Pippen’s criticism became more pointed the following year when he revisited the documentary while discussing his memoir, making clear that their championship history did not prevent disagreements over how their legacy was presented.

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Still, their achievements together remain difficult to separate. Jordan and Pippen were central to Chicago’s two three-peats during the 1990s, helping establish the Bulls as one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. Jordan’s competitiveness pushed the team forward, while Pippen’s versatility on both ends of the floor made him an essential part of their success. Their partnership worked at the highest level of basketball, even as their relationship away from the game became complicated.

Pippen’s latest answer does not suggest that their differences have disappeared, nor does it signal a reconciliation. Instead, it reflects his acknowledgment of the impact Jordan had on his career. Despite the criticism and disappointment that followed their playing days, Pippen still credits Jordan for pushing him toward the success they achieved together.

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Their relationship may remain complicated, but Pippen’s answer serves as a reminder that his history with Jordan cannot erase what they accomplished or the influence they had on each other’s careers.