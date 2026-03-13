Scottie Pippen Drops 8-Word Emotional Message After Son’s Season Ending Injury

Injuries can slow down a player’s momentum to greatness. Or worse, derail them from the same path. For now, it’s hard to guess what Scotty Pippen Jr.’s fate would be like. The Memphis Grizzlies star will now sit out the rest of the 2025-26 season. He will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address ongoing discomfort in his right big toe. Following the heartbreaking news on Thursday, the Grizzlies star’s father, the legendary Scottie Pippen, dropped an emotional tweet.

“Everything you learned late, teach your children early.”

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A simple, yet impactful eight-word message. Pippen Sr. is clearly standing by his son in this tough phase. Now, to understand why the 60-year-old wrote this, we’ll have to go back to his NBA era.

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Looks like Scottie Pippen believes wisdom from pain should reach the next generation early. Drafted in 1987, the Chicago Bulls legend spent 17 seasons chasing greatness and winning six championships with multiple All-NBA honors.

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Yet experience taught him a harsh truth over time. Injuries eventually forced perspective. Pippen later realized that careful conditioning, proper rest, and constant medical attention matter as much as talent. Those lessons arrived slowly during his long career.

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A 2001 elbow surgery, chronic back pain, and recurring foot issues repeatedly slowed him down. During the 1997-1998 Bulls season, a delayed surgery on his injured left foot until the start of the season limited Scottie Pippen to 44 games. Meanwhile, his playoff workload remained brutal at 38 minutes per game.

The wear piled up after an exhausting series against Miami and Washington. Eventually, the lingering back injury that worsened during earlier playoffs demanded major adjustments in training and recovery.

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Therefore, Pippen now wants young players to learn earlier than he did. The message is simple but powerful: Build smart routines early. The NBA life stretches far beyond a two-hour practice. Thus, Scottie Pippen likely hopes the next generation, including his son, avoids his painful trial and error and protects their careers before the body sends the bill.

Scottie Pippen’s son has yet to shine for the Memphis Grizzlies

On March 13, 2026, Memphis confirmed that guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a sesamoidectomy on his right big toe after persistent pain. Doctors will remove a pea-sized sesamoid bone lodged in the tendon to relieve fractures or long-term inflammation when other treatments fail.

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Pippen Jr. must wear a surgical boot for weeks. Earlier, in October last year, he underwent the same procedure on his left foot and missed more than 15 weeks before returning on February 6.

Recovery now presents another long climb. Doctors expect a full recovery, yet rehabilitation typically requires 8 to 12 weeks before normal activity. For the first eight weeks, high-impact exercise stays off limits. Complete healing can stretch to six months. Meanwhile, the first two weeks demand strict non-weight-bearing elevation.

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Imago Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) reacts after a three-point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Therefore, the Grizzlies lose another vital spark to injuries. While Ja Morant managed a lingering left elbow UCL sprain, Scottie Pippen’s son stepped up with 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, and a team-leading 1.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, the injury list keeps growing.

Ja Morant awaits reevaluation, Zach Edey remains out for the season with an ankle injury, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses the year after finger surgery, Brandon Clarke battles a calf strain, and Taj Gibson, Ty Jerome, and Cam Spencer join the crowded medical report.

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So, pain often writes an honest playbook in the NBA. Now Scottie Pippen hopes his son reads it early. While Scotty Pippen Jr. faces another tough recovery after toe surgery, the message echoes louder than ever. Meanwhile, Memphis fights through a storm of injuries. Yet through setbacks, legacy and lessons travel together, preparing the next generation before the game demands its price.