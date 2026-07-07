Scottie Pippen Goes Public With Rumored 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Years After Divorce From Larsa Pippen

This time, it’s not Larsa, but her ex-husband’s latest outing that has created a stir. Scottie Pippen appears to have just gone public with his newest relationship. However, what’s really raising eyebrows is that the 60-year-old Chicago Bulls legend’s new partner is reportedly 23.

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That’s younger than his sons, Scotty Pippen Jr. (25) and Preston (23).

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The couple was photographed together during a viral appearance at the Ermenegildo Zegna Summer 2027 runway presentation on Malibu Pier. It’s the first time the 6x NBA champion has been seen publicly with a romantic partner since his heavily publicized 2021 divorce from his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen.

Pippen didn’t disclose the identity of the mystery girlfriend. Although some claim her name is ‘McKinney,’ this hasn’t been confirmed.

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Fans did notice the Hall of Famer looked relaxed as they posed for cameras on a boardwalk. For the occasion, Pippen’s partner opted for an all-white ensemble, while Pippen complemented her look with a cream-colored, relaxed outfit.

It marks a stark shift from the usual post-divorce drama that usually focused on Larsa Pippen’s relationship.

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Scottie Pippen’s new relationship creates a stir, draws reaction from former NFL star

Social media was obviously stunned to see Scottie Pippen out with a much younger woman. Even NFL Star Dez Bryant couldn’t contain his reaction.

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“Y’all got Scottie f—-d up! 😂” he summarized in one tweet.

Similar to Bryant, the rest of the internet went into meltdown mode. There was a wide spectrum of reactions across platforms, from acceptance to curiosity about what they would have in common.

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This just adds another layer to Pippen’s well-documented relationship history.

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Pippen was married to Karen McCollum during his NBA career, and they had one son, Antron. The Bulls legend had three more daughters during two other relationships (Taylor and Tyler Ruby in 1994 with ex-girlfriend Sonya Ruby and a baby girl with former fiancée, Yvette De Leon) before marrying Larsa Pippen in 1997. Larsa and Scottie went on to have four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Their divorce had been contentious. The RHOM star was allegedly cheating with the rapper, Future, before she and Scottie tried to reconcile. They’d split for good and finalized their divorce in 2021. The most surprising part of that split was Larsa receiving half of the Bulls’ retirement fund set up for Scottie.

She later dated her son’s teammate, Malik Beasley, and most famously, Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. She was then reportedly in a relationship with another basketball player, Jeff Coby, who is 20 years her junior.

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Since Scottie and Larsa’s divorce, the kids used to split time between (Larsa) in Miami and (Scottie) in LA. Now her sons have moved on to college and the NBA, while the youngest Pippen, Sophia, has moved to LA to spend more time with her dad.

Larsa celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday. She posted a carousel of pictures with her kids and close friends from her special day.

“Thanks for being on this journey with me. Blessed to see another year 🎂” Pippen posted.

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Meanwhile, Pippen, who is yet to make a statement about his new partner, quietly debuted a new romance.