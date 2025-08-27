Scottie Pippen Joins Ex-Wife Larsa in Display of Love on 23YO Son’s Special Day

It’s never a dull moment in the Pippen household. Whether it’s a professional milestone or a personal celebration, the family shows up for each other. Even though Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen are divorced, they are successfully co-parenting their 4 children. The RHOM star recently shared, “We literally raise our kids the same way.” This was once again visible when the two, along with other family members, made Preston Pippen’s day even more special.

The second son of the former couple added a carousel of throwback photos from one of his birthday parties, when he was a kid and his parents were still together. Cake on the nose in that picture and captioned it with “23”. Naturally, friends and followers of Preston were quick to comment and celebrate. His parents were not far behind. Larsa Pippen wrote, “Hbd Preston I love u so much. So proud of u twin ❤️“. Even the Bulls legend chimed in on this post, similar to how he celebrated Preston’s graduation.

He added in the comment, “❤️HBD to my Heart and Soul 🙏🏿”. But the 6x NBA champion wasn’t done. A few hours after the initial comment, the 7x All-Star added a post where he had dinner to celebrate the milestone. “Happy birthday to my son @prestonpippen celebrating 23 years. Proud of the man you are and the journey you’re on. I love you.” He even pointed out the ‘2’ and ‘3’ signs and had a wide smile on his face, and they were joined by the youngest member of the family, Sophia.

The daughter of the Bulls legend also shared celebratory messages on her Instagram story. But she was the only sibling to share a recent photo with Preston. Scottie Pippen Jr. and Justin Pippen shared throwback photos and wished their brother. Scottie Pippen Jr. chose a childhood photo of him and Preston at the beach, in matching shirts and sneakers. While Justin shared a photo of the two of them sitting in a backyard, smiling and seemingly unbothered by the world. A wholesome moment in the family, just like it was a few months ago.

Preston continues to forge his career, despite his father, Scottie Pippen’s, looming legacy

The eldest son of the former couple is quickly becoming a guard that everyone should be worried about. Pippen Jr. scored his first triple-double last season against the Wizards with a stat line of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, which etched him in the history books. How? Because he and his father became the first father-son duo to record a triple-double in the NBA play-by-play era, which started in 1996-97. Similarly, Scottie Pippen‘s youngest son, Justin, recently transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, after previously repping the University of Michigan.

But Preston has seemingly taken another route. He stepped into the spotlight not on the court, but on the runway, turning heads in September last year when he walked for designer Philipp Plein at Milan Fashion Week. But this year, he continued his journey ahead as he graduated from Loyola Marymount University. It was once again a family affair, with everybody in attendance. The Bulls legend was proud and did not care if his son chose to pursue basketball or not.

“My son @prestonpippen graduated from LMU today with his business degree. You’ve earned every bit of this… today’s just the beginning. Proud dad right here!” Even Larsa was in attendance, once again showcasing how they are cordially raising their children since their divorce in 2021.