Scottie Pippen Joins Family to Celebrate Son Justin’s Special Day Amid Larsa Pippen’s Admission

If it wasn’t obvious already, Scottie Pippen and his ex are very invested in their kids. Scotty Pippen Jr. shares some of that sentiment. The Pippen family bond has been obvious recently since the latest season of RHOM. Larsa Pippen was showing her investment in her kids’ futures by supporting Sophie and Preston’s modelling careers and being mindful of how her public persona affects Scotty’s NBA career. Their dad shows support in silent ways. It’s something Larsa admires about her ex. So on their son, Justin’s birthday, he had a profound message that Scotty backed.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s third-born (Scottie’s seventh of eight kids), Justin Pippen turned 20 on July 11. The entire brood, though pretty dispersed, stepped up to make his day special.

Justin’s was last at the University of Michigan but transferred to the University of California Berkeley. He gave one of the first glimpses of his practice in Cal Bears gear on his birthday writing, “Blessed to see another year🙏🏽🙏🏽”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Pippen, who’s based in California, replied under it, “Happy Birthday son! Proud of you, always.” He reshared that post to tell Justin, “Happy birthday [Justin Pippen]. Love you, son. Keep shining and chasing your dreams!” It hits harder when you know that the expectations on Justin have been very high since he transfered.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP (@justinpippen) Expand Post

His eldest brother, Scotty Jr. gets it too. So he had similar words for him. “Happy birthday Jp. Keep going.” Scotty is about to embark on his first full season as an NBA player under the Memphis Grizzlies and is in the Las Vegas leg of the Summer League. But he took the time for his little brother on his birthday.

Justin’s other siblings didn’t forget him either. Preston, who recently graduated from Loyola Marymount and is pursuing a modeling career in Miami over basketball, had the most brotherly wish for his youngest brother. “Yeaa Jp,” under the post.

The youngest of the family, Sophia, who goes to school in California but is apparently spending the summer with Larsa in Miami, had the cutest throwback. She wrote a sweet, “Happy birthday! I love you,” over a childhood picture of herself and Justin and followed it with a more recent picture of them from one of his games.

As sweet as this sibling love was, their mom couldn’t be far behind.

Larsa Pippen admires her ex as a father

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce in 2021. But before that, there was a lot of back and forth over their kids. Both sought primary custody and wanted to relocate the kids to different cities. However, that quickly became a thing of the past. They both are united as co-parents and seen together at their kids’ events like Preston’s and Justin’s graduations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the RHOM promotional rounds, Larsa admitted this week, “We always had a great relationship,” about her ex-husband. “I picked a good guy to have kids with, because we literally raise our kids the same way,” she continued. Despite their differing views during their divorce proceedings, Larsa can now comfortably say, “You know, our goals are the same for our kids. We wanna see our kids win, be happy, and so you can see the product of how we raise our kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amid the 6x NBA champion’s message to Justin, Larsa also shared a heartfelt, “Hbd my love,” and shared a throwback picture of a young Justin with, “Hbd my love I’m so proud of you [Justin Pippen] love u so much.”

While Larsa made a positive revelation about her friendship with her ex-husband, she also gushed about how her current boyfriend, Jeff Coby is steadily connecting with her kids. Considering she said that Scotty Jr. and his siblings urged her to break up with Marcus, this is a significant milestone for her.