Scottie Pippen Spills Unknown Michael Jordan Secret Ahead of Seven-Figure Memoribilia Sale

“It’s got to be the shoes,” Spike Lee said during an advert for the Jordan sneakers. It was meant to be a marketing move, which produced atomic success, might we add. But what if it was really the shoes? Or to be precise, some modifications were made within the sneaker that helped Michael Jordan “fly”. Scottie Pippen revealed the secret recently.

The former Bulls forward showcased his vast range of collectibles from across his 17-year professional career. One of those is Jordan’s signed sneakers worn during the 1992 Olympic gold medal game. Pippen stored them as they are, preserving the secret: the orthotics.

“These are some shoes that I collected after the gold medal round game. I decided to keep Michael shoes as well as my shoes from the last game. I still got Jordan’s orthotics in here. It’s a secret to Michael Jordan being able to fly. I may be able to dunk if I can get these on,” Pippen said on Sotheby’s YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Feb 14, 1990; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (12) in action against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena. Jordan wore #12 for the first time as his jersey was missing prior to the game. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, Michael Jordan didn’t get the nickname ‘His Airness’ because of his shoes. He was naturally explosive. However, after suffering a broken foot in 1986, Nike did create a custom Jordan sneaker. It contained an ankle brace and a specialized insole to offer some stability to his ankle. Michael Jordan also wore specific orthotics during his days with the Washington Wizards.

Whether it helped or not, somebody can find out. Notably, Scottie Pippen is auctioning a range of collectibles from across his career in March. The pair of Air Jordan VII worn during the 1992 Olympics is said to be the most valuable of all items. According to The Athletic, it’s estimated value is anywhere between $1.5-$2.5 million. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pippen’s collectibles are estimated to be worth $6 million. They will be on display at Sotheby’s headquarters in New York. The auction will take place between March 2 and 10.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Scottie Pippen selling his career memories?

Each piece of collectible comes with an attached story for Scottie Pippen. The 1992 Olympics jacket, where Nike athletes draped the Team USA flag to hide the logo. His jersey from the ‘Flu Game’, that reminds Pippen of one of his best seasons and one of Jordan’s most outstanding performances.

Parting ways with them isn’t easy. But the Hall of Famer believes it’s time to share the joy with collectors who can cherish the memorabilia. Scottie Pippen stored them for years and believes it’s time to give back.

“Now, it feels like the right time to share these pieces and let others carry their stories forward. I’m excited to give fans and collectors the chance to own these special items, to connect with the history and memories they represent, and to experience a part of the journey I was lucky enough to live. I hope they bring the same kind of pride, joy, and love of the game that they’ve given me throughout my career,” the six-time NBA champion told The Athletic.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection is built for every kind of collector. Signed basketballs, jerseys, shoes and a range of other tablets of memories that for a Bulls fans would be heaven. It will be up for grabs soon. If you could own one of the items, which one would you want? Let us know your views in the comments below.