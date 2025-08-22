Scottie Pippen Welcomes NBA Son Into New Family, Leaving Ex-Wife Larsa Excited

For the kind of career he had, Scottie Pippen was underrated by the people who paid him. There was sometimes the lingering question – “why doesn’t his agent do something about it?” His son is almost similar in some ways. His dad was past the Bulls dynasty when he was growing up but Scotty Pippen Jr. had a near-same trajectory. He developed in college and had a slow start in the NBA. Now he’s one of the most impressive players off the bench. The Memphis Grizzlies certainly treat him as an asset worth investing in. Which means the younger Pippen will need good representation to capitalize on that. That’s where his dad comes in.

Scotty Pippen Jr, who just ranked in the top 10 of NBA 2k for steals, just signed with William Morris Endeavor’s basketball division. WME Basketball announced the news with a simple Instagram post. “Welcome to the family, Scotty Pippen.”

All well and good till you go down to the comments. Scottie Pippen was right there writing, “👊🏾🙏🏿congrats and welcome.” We get he’s being a supportive dad, but ‘welcome?’ Well, as with most good things to do with the senior Pip, it’s a lowkey fact that he too is represented by WME.

So while Pippen extends a warm welcome to his son, what about the other parent. Of course Larsa Pippen can’t let an NBA mom opportunity just pass. She too commented, “Let’s go❤️”

They had a bitter custody battle over their four kids, but the exes have managed to stay cordial since finalizing their divorce in 2021. Larsa relies on Scottie Sr. when their sons are dealing with the pressures that come with basketball. They were also in the same space for their sons’ Preston’s and Justin’s graduations. And they’re always celebrating every one of Scotty Jr’s accomplishments, big or small.

Perhaps Larsa is glad her son will not go through the drama her ex did during his career.

Scottie Pippen’s fortunes turned after the NBA

It wasn’t until The Last Dance premiered in 2020 that most newer NBA fans discovered that the guy who won all the rings with Michael Jordan was grossly underpaid. Scottie Pippen was represented by powerhouse agents like Jimym Sexton and Kyle Rote of the CAA throughout his playing career. Despite the agents’ best efforts, Pippen got a more team-friendly contract with the Bulls which was the source of his frustration.

After six championships and retirement, Pippen signed with Wasserman Media in 2014. They usually managed his speaking engagements then. Until 2020 when the Netflix documentary dropped.

Then Pippen’s displeasure with Jordan took center stage amid a nasty reconciliation and divorce with a Kardashian-adjacent Real Housewives star. The underrated Bulls legend was in the spotlight again and getting new deals. So he signed with WME, got a book deal, was on the ‘No Bull Tour’ and so much more.

After Kylie Jenner dressed Stormi in a ’93 Bulls world championship tee, everyone went crazy and bought different iterations of it. That spurred Charles Oakley to collaborate with Pippen, through WME to re-release their famous sunglasses.

WME received many activations for Pippen that were not there before. Pippen did the voiceover in The History of a Dream, had speaking engagements with American Express, a deal with Michelob Ultra, and capitlized on Pip’s unique voice for commercials.

Right now his son is emerging as one of the best backup point guards in the league. He’s gone from a two-way contract to a first full NBA season on a 4-year, $9.6 million contract. Armed with new representation, his offcourt success might go parallel with his dad’s recent projects.