Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Sends Strong Message After Major Setback

In a turn of events that rocked the reality landscape, Bravo has officially hit “pause” on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM). It’s left fans of the show, Andy Cohen, and most importantly, its cast reeling. Larsa Pippen has been on the show since its inception and it’s obviously a shocker. But fans are optimisitic about it not being a complete cancellation

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While fans are holding on to every ray of hope, Larsa took to social media to reassure fans that the 305 ladies aren’t going anywhere for long. In a defiant and heartfelt Instagram Story posted Friday, Pippen addressed the network’s decision to shelve the franchise after its seventh season concluded in October 2025, emphasizing the resilience of her castmates and the city they represent.

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“While our show has been paused by the network, this moment is far from the end of our story,” Pippen wrote. She proceeded to hype the diverse cast repping Miami. “Miami women are resilient. We’ve always moved with strength, even when overlooked. For years, we’ve existed as something of an underground force, building, thriving, and showing up and still prevailed. We are a vibrant, diverse group of women from every background, culture, and walk of life. We represent diversity. And if there’s one thing Miami women know how to do, it’s come back stronger. More powerful. More connected. More united than ever. ❤️”

The reaction comes just days after Bravo announced it would not be moving forward with immediate filming for Season 8. Despite being a critical darling and a fan favorite for its drama and authentic cultural representation, RHOM reportedly struggled as the least-watched installment in the Real Housewives universe. Regardless, it shook fans who are afraid of a recast as it happened with the New York edition.

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Pippen has been a central figure since the show’s 2011 debut (barring a gap in between) and its 2021 Peacock reboot. Her reconciliation to divorce with Scottie Pippen was her primary storyline. However, she is now positioned as the leading voice of a cast left in limbo.

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Larsa Pippen reveals real feelings about RHOM’s uncertainty

This isn’t the first ‘pause’ RHOM was put on. But after recent events with The Real Housewives of New York, fans are rightfully concerned that there’s ‘no sacred cows’ (iykyk) in the Bravo franchise.

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The decision to pause RHOM is a blow to a franchise that has already survived one eight-year hiatus (2013–2021). According to network insiders, the primary factor behind the pause was a combination of low ratings and ballooning production costs.

While the show contained viral storylines, including Guerdy Abraira’s brave battle with cancer and Larsa’s relationship and breakup with Marcus, the viewership numbers on Bravo’s cable network reportedly failed to match the high cost of maintaining its star-studded cast.

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In one response, Pippen made her feelings known. “It’s kinda crazy to me we are in the hottest city with a diverse cast,” she wrote in response to a “devastated” fan. Clearly she feels they’re worth the investment.

Larsa Pippen’s personal life has been a major driver of those production costs and storylines over the last two seasons. Her headline-dominating, and often controversial, relationship with Marcus Jordan dominated the screen as the couple navigated “separation anxiety” and public scrutiny over their family dynamics. Marcus’ single comment backstage made a reunion special explosive. Their subsequent breakup also became a hot topic when it caused friction with her co-stars like Lisa Hochstein.

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However, that era has officially closed; after a series of breakups and makeups in 2024, Pippen has reportedly moved on to a new romance with former pro-baller Jeff Coby as of early 2025. Just when she was teasing a potential engagement and introducing Coby on the show, this production holdup could change the narrative.

Executive producer, Andy Cohen promised that the show will be back. But as the pattern recently has shown, a significant cast shakeup could be coming.

Whether it’s going to be Larsa remains to be seen. In the meantime, she is rallying support for the show through fans.