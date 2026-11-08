Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Shares Concerning Health Update

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has shared a major update regarding her latest medical episode. A few days after revealing an aneurysm diagnosis, she is reassuring fans that her condition is currently being managed and is not as life-threatening as everyone feared. Her update comes after Matt Damon recently revealed his wife went through a similar ordeal.

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The 52-year-old revealed on social media yesterday that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. After concern and wishes poured in, she confirmed that subsequent evaluation provided an assuring prognosis.

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Addressing her followers directly on her Instagram Stories, Pippen expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support while offering details on her treatment plan.

“Thank you for all the love and wishes,” Pippen wrote on her Instagram Story. “Thankfully my aneurysm is small enough that I don’t need surgery as of yet. God is great. Thank to best neurologist @dr.stevenresnick for taking such good care of me.”

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Confirming that she is not as sickly as many instantly imagined, Larsa followed up this post with updates from a luxurious yacht with her friends.

The update followed an initial post where Pippen expressed shock over the timing of her diagnosis. On Thursday, she reposted a news story about actor Matt Damon revealing his wife, Luciana Barroso, had undergone brain surgery for an aneurysm in 2024. Pippen captioned the post: “I get diagnosed with a brain aneurysm yesterday, and I wake up to this. I’m sick”.

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A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel inside the brain caused by a weak spot in the vessel wall, according to the Mayo Clinic. Unruptured aneurysms can be managed through routine monitoring by a specialist, lifestyle changes, medications, or surgical interventions. Larsa has stated she won’t need surgery any time soon.

Notably, many fans pointed out that Larsa Pippen’s former friend, Kim Kardashian, also got diagnosed with a small aneurysm in 2025. Kardashian reportedly also managed her condition without surgery.

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Shortly after delivering the reassuring medical update, Pippen signaled she was focusing on rest and recreation.

Pippen remains widely recognized for her marriage to 6x NBA champion Scottie Pippen. The former couple was married for over two decades before finalizing their divorce in 2021. They share four children: Memphis Grizzlies guard, Scotty Pippen Jr., younger sons, Preston and Justin, and daughter Sophia Pippen.

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This is not the first time Larsa Pippen has been open about her health on social media. In August 2025, she addressed fan speculation regarding her drastically swollen appearance by explaining that she had suffered an unexpected allergic reaction to a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) facial treatment.

“I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you can have, so my face is a bit swollen,” she shared in a video message at the time.

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Beyond her medical updates, Larsa Pippen’s personal life has frequently made headlines. Following her relationship and breakup with Marcus Jordan, son of Scottie Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, she revealed that he had sent her threatening messages. Very recently, she revealed that her ex-husband was indifferent to her relationship with Marcus. Pippen then went on to date another basketball player, Jeff Coby, in 2025 before the couple reportedly parted ways in April 2026.

For now, Larsa Pippen remains under the care of her neurologist, Dr. Steven Resnick, as she continues to monitor the treatable aneurysm while resuming her normal daily routine.