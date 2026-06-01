Scottie Pippen’s Son Opens Up on Heartbreaking Childhood Scarred by Larsa Pippen’s Alleged Affair

Most celebrity kids learn early. They stay quiet, away from the limelight, and let the headlines die down if there’s a scandal that puts them under the spotlight. Preston Pippen, son of Scottie Pippen, sadly didn’t get that option. At 15, his parents’ marriage was falling apart, and the one place that should have helped him escape only added to the nightmare.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In Calabasas Confidential, a Netflix reality series about celebrity kids adjusting to life after college, Preston Pippen opened up about how rumors of his mother Larsa’s affair with rapper Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash) affected him as a teenager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston said plainly.

For a 23-year-old speaking on reality TV, the admission was surprisingly candid. There was no PR filter and no carefully chosen wording.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” he continued. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.” To taunt him, his classmates would play Future’s music in the hallway, which forced him to fight a battle he never agreed to fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larsa, however, always felt that the media blew the situation out of proportion. Preston did reveal that there was an affair between Larsa and Future, but Pippen’s ex-wife has always maintained that she never cheated on him.

“I think people make more of it. It’s just like for a better conversation for people to say, ‘Oh, she cheated on him, oh, she this, she that.’ It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me,” Larsa said in an interview with Hollywood Raw in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, in 2021, Larsa admitted that she had a connection with the rapper and said he helped her regain her confidence during a difficult time in her life. But Larsa saw Future more like a friend, and not someone she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

“It was never that, it was like I was really sad, I was at a point in my life where I was really sad, and I was dealing with like, ‘Do I move on? Do I not? Are my kids gonna be ok?’

ADVERTISEMENT

And it was like a lot of guilt I felt, and he was the guy who was there to see me go through it, and he was the guy I would talk to when I was dealing with things. He gave me confidence when I was in a dark place,” she said to Hollywood Unlocked.

Preston Pippen Confirms His Parents Have Cut All Contact, and It Still Hurts

The affair wasn’t the only wound Preston unpacked on camera. He revealed that his parents no longer speak to one another: “It kind of sucks when your parents are divorced,” he said. “That’s one thing, and then once they start dating, it’s another thing. If they get remarried, then it’s a bigger thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Instagram: @prestonpippen

Larsa later got into an on-and-off relationship with Marcus Jordan from 2022 to 2024. The relationship attracted plenty of attention because Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, Scottie’s former Bulls teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a reporter asked Scottie Pippen about the relationship in 2023, he didn’t say a word. He simply ignored the question and got into his car. It was clear he had no interest in talking about it publicly.

Scottie and Larsa had four children: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia, before officially divorcing in 2021. But the public fascination with Larsa’s personal life hardly faded. Between her very public friendship turned fallout with Kim Kardashian and her relationship with Pippen’s former teammate’s son, she remained a regular fixture in celebrity headlines.

Preston, meanwhile, graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2025 with a business degree and is now using Calabasas Confidential as a platform to carve out an identity entirely his own, not Scottie’s son, not Larsa’s kid, just Preston. “I am removed from it now,” he said, “so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Away from the drama, away from the controversy.