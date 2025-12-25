Sebastian Telfair Announces Return To Basketball With Major Contract After Jail Release

Sebastian Telfair has been thrust into the spotlight following his release from prison for violating the terms of his supervised release, which was connected to a healthcare fraud case. Now, though, he speaks about a potential return to the basketball world.

“I just signed with a new agent,” he told TMZ Sports, shouting out his agent, “Kimberly,” on camera. “I’m going to be playing in the Big3 this year. So we already got that contract. Shout out to Ice Cube and the Big3.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Telfair is headed to the Big3 league, as confirmed by the company’s official X page, which left a pair of eye emojis in a comment under the post of his interview. He also mentioned Big3 star and former NBA veteran Michael Beasley, shouting him out and adding that the two of them have the same agent, which might have helped facilitate his contract with the league.

The former Suns guard had been incarcerated after failing to comply with probation terms stemming from his role in a fraud scheme involving dental and medical claims given to the NBA’s Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. The case resulted in the conviction for a few of the 18 involved players, and for Telfair, sidelined everything, including basketball.

His release has a set of conditions that Telfair must follow, including abstaining from alcohol and dr–s. He has also been ordered to take a class on finances and write about what he learns and how he will apply it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel good; I feel rehabilitated,” he said after his release. “I did what I had to do and took care of myself. Now, I’m going to get back to my babies.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What the Big3 Opportunity Means for Sebastian Telfair’s Basketball Future

Sebastian Telfair’s basketball resume is known to any hoops fan. He’s a legend in the Brooklyn area, especially for his Lincoln High School career, when he was selected as a McDonald’s All-American and was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers into the NBA straight out of high school, skipping college entirely. The expectations around him once felt limitless.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 17, 2014; Wichita, KS, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Sebastian Telfair (31) brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Intrust Bank Arena. Toronto won 109-90. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

However, his post-NBA years have became surrounded by controversy. Apart from the 2023 fraud case, he was also sentenced to three and a half years in prison for felonious weapons possession in New York, which was eventually overturned. The legal issues have overtaken the basketball, and have stalled any sense of momentum. The Big3 contract changes that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ice Cube-founded league has become a platform for former NBA players looking for structure and competition outside the traditional system, and while it may not be a rewind button, it is still a stage. For Telfair, this represents something tangible: a professional commitment at a moment when stability matters most.

“I’m coming for the MVP,” Telfair told TMZ Sports confidently, before joking, “That’s a couple of hundred thousand. Let’s hope the judge take that as a job. But I don’t think so.”

The MVP talk might sound bold, but it fits the three-on-three league’s competition. The Big3 rewards experience, shot creation, and confidence, something that Telfair has always excelled in, and, more importantly, it gives him purpose, direction, and routine to navigate post-release life.