Sebastian Telfair Released From Jail But Court Issues Strict Rules To Follow

After unheard pleas to Commissioner Adam Silver and POTUS Donald Trump, Sebastian Telfair is out of prison. The 10-year veteran spent time in jail for violating the conditions of his supervised release in connection with his healthcare fraud case. Now, he will have more conditions to fulfill to avoid any further trouble.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 40-year-old was released from the Bureau of Prisons custody this week. He was ordered to prison back at Fort Dix FCI in New Jersey in August due to his involvement in a $4 million health care fraud scheme that involved 18 NBA players.

As per TMZ Sports, the set of conditions he will have to follow is first to abstain from dr— and alcohol. Secondly, he will have to take a class to write a paper about his learning and how he’ll apply it to his finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his release, Sebastian Telfair seemed in a good mood and was ready to reunite with his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I feel good; I feel rehabilitated,” he said to Antoinette Media. ” I did what I had to do and took care of myself. Now, I’m going to get back to my babies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His federal prison stint began after he violated a previous supervised condition. However, Sebastian Telfair claimed he was confused about dealing with state and Federal laws. “I’m coming off my state case, and then I got on federal probation, and what I didn’t understand was that I was going to have to stay in New York.”

In his final interview with DJ Vlad before heading to prison in August, he clarified his issue. “So that threw me for a loop. I wasn’t able to go from the ankle monitor to doing probation with the feds, and you know, just basically doing everything they asked me to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The 40-year-old also claimed that he already plans to leave New York as soon as the case is over. At the time, he hoped to receive a pardon from Donald Trump. “Trump, go check in on my story, and you’re definitely going to want to pardon me,” he said during the interview on the streets of New York.

Sebastian Telfair had to move back to projects owing to legal troubles

Telfair had previously pleaded guilty in 2023 as part of a case alleging that he and more than a dozen other former NBA players submitted false medical and dental claims to the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

His NBA career spanned 10 seasons, beginning in 2004, when he was drafted 13th overall out of Brooklyn’s Abraham Lincoln High School. During that time, his reported income from the NBA alone was estimated $19 million. Additionally, he had a few endorsement deals worth more than $ 10 million.

However, in his docuseries about his final days before going to prison, Telfair explained why he had to return to the projects.

“I played over 10 years in the NBA and made tens of millions of dollars. I had everything I ever dreamed of. But after a series of legal issues and personal problems, my life has become something I could never imagine,” Telfair continued. “I’m right back to where it all began. Back in Coney Island, back in the projects, back in the fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Telfair also spoke about his a 2017 arrest for unlicensed firearms possession, which ended in a three and a half year prison sentence.

That conviction was overturned on appeal in 2023. “Fighting the feds and my divorce affected my finances,” he continued. “Now I’ve got to run around broke.” That’s why the condition of learning and applying finance is probably in place.