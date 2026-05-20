“See How It Feels?”: Jason Kidd Firing Gives Charles Barkley Chance to Troll Shams Charania on Live TV

Jason Kidd’s sudden firing stunned the NBA world Tuesday night, but for Charles Barkley, the breaking news carried an extra layer of satisfaction. Just days after Shams Charania drew backlash for leaking the NBA MVP results before the official announcement, Barkley finally got a chance to flip the script live on television. The irony wasn’t lost on the Inside the NBA crew.

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Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal were particularly irritated because the MVP reveal had been heavily promoted as a television event, with Prime’s studio crew set to officially unveil the winner live on air. Instead, Charania broke the news nearly half a day earlier, instantly draining the suspense surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic MVP moment. While Chuck and Shaq avoided directly blasting the ESPN insider at the time, Kidd’s shocking firing alert finally gave them an opening to get one back at the league’s most aggressive news breaker. During ESPN’s pregame coverage ahead of Game 1 between the Knicks and Cavaliers, Barkley suddenly paused mid-discussion after checking his phone.

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“Oh my goodness, Jason Kidd just got fired, man. That’s a shocker there. Breaking news, it just came on my phone,” said Chuck in shock. As Ernie Johnson confirmed the news, Shaq instantly began mocking Shams Charania, repeating the Insider’s name, hinting that his team had revealed it before him. Moments later, the crew discussed Jason Kidd’s firing again, and Barkley didn’t hold back this time, as he told, “Now you see how it feels, Shams. You see how it feels.” Adding to it, Shaq said, “Oh, we beat you, Shams.”

This playful revenge came after Shams Charania played with fire. The league had entrusted Prime Video with the responsibility of officially announcing the MVP at 7:30 PM on Sunday, May 17. With anticipation around the three-man MVP race reaching its peak, Charania broke the result early Sunday morning, triggering backlash across the basketball world.

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It provoked instant reactions in the NBA world. Blake Griffin, who was part of the official announcement, mocked the Insider, saying, “It’s Sunday, Shams. Go to brunch.” On the other hand, Draymond Green went a step further, demanding that the NBA take action against the Insider.

However, Shams remained unfazed by the backlash. He even defended himself, calling his act a “responsibility,” and vowed to continue doing it during his latest appearance on Pat McAfee’s show.

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“It’s not going to be the last time where I’m just trying to do my job to the best of my ability,” said Shams Charania.

Importantly, Charania couldn’t beat the clock this time, as the Jason Kidd update had an official announcement directly from the Mavericks organization before insiders could fully control the story.

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Amid Charles Barkley’s visible disappointment, the Mavs enter a new era

Keeping the Charania troll aside, Charles Barkley seemed visibly shocked at the update. While there’s no available information on the duo’s relationship, a particular incident suggests they have a close bond.

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In 2024, Jason Kidd bet Charles Barkley to wear a Cal Jersey after his team, the Auburn Tigers, lost to the California Golden Bears in a college football game.

Nevertheless, Jason Kidd’s firing remains one of the biggest stories heading into the offseason. According to Shams, Kidd, who signed a 5-year deal with the Mavs, still has 4 years left on the contract with $40 million remaining.

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Over the last two years, the Mavericks have undergone many dramatic changes. It had an ownership change, as Mark Cuban stepped down as the majority owner, a GM change, two trades involving generational talents, a change in president, and now the coach.

The recently appointed president, Masai Ujiri, who built the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship team, reportedly had plans for a total revamp, as he famously vowed to transform from “Head to toe.” However, Kidd was the first casualty.

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Now, heading into the offseason, the Mavericks have a lot of work to do after taking positives from Cooper Flagg’s exploits.