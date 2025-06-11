Seemingly Minor Health Issue Forces James Worthy to Face Fear That Haunts 12.5 Percent Americans

Imagine having to face one of your biggest fears while trying to deal with a health condition. This is exactly what former Los Angeles Lakers star James Worthy had to go through recently. Fortunately, though, the health condition he’s suffering from might not be that severe an issue. However, the fear that he is grappling with is something that has so far consumed a significant portion of the US population.

The horror in discussion would be Claustrophobia. Now, Claustrophobia is not just discomfort in tight spots—it’s a specific type of anxiety disorder that triggers intense fear when confined. According to data shared by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), roughly 12.5 percent of people in the U.S. experience this phobia. And yes, James Worthy is part of that group.

But let’s be clear—claustrophobia isn’t simply about being in a small room. It’s about what might happen while you’re trapped there. The anxiety kicks in from the fear of losing control or not being able to escape. The NCBI points to a range of common claustrophobia triggers, including cellars, tunnels, elevators, engine rooms, locked rooms, and yes, MRI machines. So what was Worthy doing near one of those anxiety-inducing machines?

As mentioned earlier, the ex-Laker is suffering from a health condition for which he had to undergo an MRI scan. The update came from an Instagram post shared by Worthy, featuring him at a medical facility, sitting right beside an MRI machine. “Not my favorite thing to do, but it’s a must #Claustrophobic,” read the caption, revealing the 3x NBA champ’s fear of closed spaces. His health issues, however, came to light in the comment section when Byron Scott asked what exactly was going on.

“@officialbyronscott lower back issues,” James Worthy replied, revealing the reason that he had to face one of his worst fears. Yep, the legends who once seemed intimidating and fearless on the court can have fears just like any other human. Even someone as great as Michael Jordan!

NBA stars and their phobias!

When you think of Michael Jordan, fearless probably tops the list. The man who built a legacy soaring through defenders and clutching championships didn’t seem to know what fear looked like, at least on the court. But what if we told you that the 6-time NBA champ actually has a deep fear of water? Yes, Jordan suffers from Aquaphobia, and the reason behind it is heartbreakingly human. According to TalkBasket, it all began when he saw a childhood friend drown after getting caught in an undertow.

Not long after that traumatic experience, Jordan himself nearly drowned during a baseball camp. That kind of double trauma? It’s no surprise he still hasn’t shaken it. He has admitted, “I feel uncomfortable when on a small boat or when near big bodies of water.” Now, move over fear of water—here comes Kobe Bryant with a phobia that might catch you off guard.

The Black Mamba, who never flinched in the face of triple-teams or buzzer-beaters, had a fear of bees. Yes, bees. In a light-hearted but very real admission, Kobe once told ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin, “I don’t f— with bees, man. Other than that, I’m not afraid of nothing.” Imagine that—fearless against the Celtics, but not against a buzzing bee in the garden. And just when you think you’ve heard it all, Damian Lillard steps in with perhaps the most unique fear of all—Automatonophobia, the fear of human-like figures such as statues.

TalkBasket reported that this odd fear took root after a “bad experience at the wax museum.” Whatever happened there, Lillard’s kept it under wraps. But one thing’s clear—those lifelike statues? Not Dame’s kind of clutch situation. Turns out, even the NBA’s toughest can’t outrun fear—and that just makes them all the more relatable.