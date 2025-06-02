7″1′ Shaquille O’Neal Causes Unique $600+ Loss With Surprise Visit to 143YO NYC Venue

With his 7 ′1″ frame and legendary career, Shaquille O’Neal can command any room. That’s the leverage that he used to expand his net worth, which now stands at $500 million. His holdings span fast-food chains and franchises, on top of an iconic NBA career and a second career in broadcasting. Even though his spell with TNT ends, before the last hurrah, he apparently had a great time with another activity. Even as his TNT run winds down, Shaq made time for another passion: live magic in New York.

“When Shaquille O’Neal takes a night off, he does it in style. During a break between NBA Playoff games, Shaq made his way to Chamber Magic — and promptly blew the roof off the room just by standing up.” Steve Cohen, ‘the Millionaires’ Magician’ to clients like Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg, wrote on his blog post. After completing his 25th anniversary of mastering illusionary craft work, this year, he had the Lakers legend in attendance.

“Shaq took a night off from NBA Playoff coverage… and spent it watching Chamber Magic in NYC! I didn’t dare sell the seats behind him — it wouldn’t have been fair to those folks. 😅” His Instagram post had the picture of two, and that’s where the revelation came that the 4x NBA champion’s presence meant that the tickets behind him couldn’t be sold to audience members. Chamber Magic takes place at the Lotte New York Palace. It was built in 1882, 143 years ago, and the Villard Mansion remains a testament to timeless elegance, with rich history and remarkable architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Cohen 🎩 Chamber Magic (@chambermagic) Expand Post

But the loss must not be so remarkable. The blog post further added that Shaquille O’Neal “sat in the third row, towering above the rest of the audience (we didn’t sell tickets behind him — it just wouldn’t have been fair!). I had the pleasure of chatting with him before and after the performance, including a moment where I divined his favorite drink.” The 4th row tickets start from $175, plus a $8 convenience fee, not to forget that audience members often like to pay for a meet and greet during the exclusive event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s an additional $25, but the venue only allows the show for a limited seating of 64 people. With Shaq’s frame of 7″1′, one can expect multiple tickets to be canceled, which leads to a total loss of more than $600 for the venue. But as the post shows, the magician known for Think-A-Drink—using his magic kettle—had no problem absorbing the loss.

Shaquille O’Neal says goodbye to his TNT seat

For 36 years, TNT gave the fans unforgettable shows, especially Inside the NBA, which the Lakers legend was quick to join after his retirement. He joined the trio of fellow former players, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, alongside the Host, Ernie Johnson. After TNT failed to win the media rights for the NBA, the clouds circled over the Inside Show’s future. But ESPN came in to protect the Emmy-award-winning show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From next season, they will license the show and broadcast it, but only TNT holds the creative control. After game 6, where the Pacers sealed the win over the Knicks, it also sealed the goodbye for the crew. “Let me see that number one sign for the number one show ever on TV.” He even built up the hype for what’s expected for the future, stating, “And since it’s the last show, I’ll say it: We’re not coming to f— around. We’re kicking a–, we’re taking names, we’re taking over.” Anyone could get emotional listening to Shaquille O’Neal’s words.

Maybe that’s why he took some time between the games to enjoy the Chamber Magic. Even Steve Cohen would have understood the assignment and had no problem accommodating Shaq.