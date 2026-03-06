7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal Turns Heads After Cozying Up With 6’10” Model Ekaterina Lisina

The Big Aristotle is used to being the biggest person in the room. Shaquille O’Neal even owns his unique ability to make normal-sized things look miniature. But one encounter made the 7’1″ titanic NBA star look ‘regular.’ It was the pop culture intersection we were waiting to happen. Shaq finally met Ekaterina Lisina, the 6’10” Internet darling who is the world’s tallest model. The MDE icon and the Russian stunner’s picture side by side has set social media ablaze.

It’s unclear how and where this encounter happened but we love it! In the 17 second clip, Shaq has his arm around the Lisina. Shaq even kisses her cheek and she was kind enough to throw him a bone.

The pair appeared comfortable and “cozy” in their interaction, with the height-defying duo posing for photos that emphasize their nearly identical stature. It’s gone as viral as Shaq’s iconic pictures with Paula Abdul and Simone Biles, but is a hilariously stark contrast to the Big Diesel’s usual appearances next to average-sized celebrities.

Lisina was recently on Kai Cenat’s live stream. So maybe that’s how their paths crossed.

The duo actually have more than just the ability to make us feel puny in common. Lisina too is a former basketball player inspired by her own athletic parents. Lisina’s career peaked when she represented the Russian National Team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she helped her country secure a bronze medal. That’s a decade since Shaq led Team USA to a gold in the 1996 Olympics. She also holds a silver medal from the 2006 World Championships and gold from the 2007 European Championships.

Beyond her basketball prowess, Lisina’s legs are a marvel of their own. At one point, she held the record for the world’s longest legs, measuring an astonishing 52.2 inches. She’s now the tallest professional model. And it’s how she breaks the Internet every time she meets another celeb. But this is the first time she’s not the tall one.

Shaquille O’Neal’s cheeky move won the Internet

Among all the things going on in this viral clip, it was Shaq’s smooth move that left the Internet in splits. O’Neal took a gamble when he went for that smooch. And the guy who turns 55 on Friday (March 6) didn’t need to bend that hip he replaced in 2023 for it.

The viral encounter has sparked a flurry of lighthearted commentary, with many noting the natural chemistry between the two giants. Unlike the many meme-worthy photos of Shaq outsizing celebrities, his pairing with Lisina creates a sense of symmetry. Observers were quick to point out the visible joy on both faces, with Shaq appearing particularly content in the company of someone who can actually look him in the eye.

One fan humorously noted, “Shaq a happy man right there.” Another pointed out the rarity of the moment for the model herself, stating, “You can tell she was happy to finally be next to a man taller than her.”

Others simply marveled at the scale of the meetup, commenting that the two “actually look normal beside each other” and “they look good together,” while some joked that “Shaq is about to slam dunk” in reference to the playful energy behind that kiss.

By posing with Shaq, one of the few men on the planet who can literally look down on her—the duo has once again highlighted the “larger-than-life” charisma that defines both of their careers. Whether it’s a sign of collaboration (hoping for Ekatarina’s appearance on The Big Podcast) or a chance encounter, Lisina made the big guy’s 55th birthday.