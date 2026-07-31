“7th or 8th Option”: AJ Dybantsa Ignores Richard Jefferson for Putting Deandre Ayton, Khris Middleton Above Him in Wizards Lineup

The No. 1 draft pick of 2026 has the clear aim of lifting his team into the playoffs. AJ Dybantsa stated his intentions on the ‘Road Tripping Podcast,’ and co-host Richard Jefferson wasted no time in his rookie hazing tactics. The former champion applauded the roster construction but joked about how the 19-year-old will be coming off the bench.

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Rookies can take the second unit, but not AJ Dybantsa. The former BYU star has come in with high expectations and already has his goals aligned. “I mean, definitely, like, if I make it to the playoffs, I think Rookie of the Year will come, Rising Stars are to come, all those good stuff,” said the Wizards star. “But my main goal is to make the playoffs.”

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Richard Jefferson agreed that a postseason appearance might be on the horizon, which Washington fans have been eagerly waiting for since 2021. RJ even said, “They had a squad. They do. People are not acknowledging that they have a squad. You got Alex Star at the five.” Then Dybantsa included his other teammates, “got AD, Trae Young. We just got Khris Middleton back…Ayton.” But Jefferson already had a joke in his head.

“Listen, he (AJ) he’ll be like seventh, eighth man coming off the bench,” the former Cavs star nonchalantly said. “That’ll be great. So as I’m saying, so like, well, listen, the firepower off the bench, it’s got to be great.”

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His co-hosts, Allie Clifton and former teammate Channing Frye, laughed immediately, as even they expect AJ Dybantsa to start. But RJ’s suggestion that Dybantsa could be the 8th man in the rotation, made jokingly, highlights the contrast between expectations for the top prospect and the new-look Wizards’ veteran-depth narrative. Even the Washington rookie knew it was banter, and he first shook his head.

Then he looked downward, averting his gaze, and began showing clear signs of holding back a laugh. He continued glancing sideways and finally ended with a wide smile on his face. Even RJ was impressed by how long AJ Dybantsa avoided laughing at the jab.

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“I’m so, I’m so proud of you. Honestly, I’m so proud of you for ignoring me.”

Apart from the No.1 pick of the 2026 draft, the Wizards had an All-Star-caliber duo of Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Plus, they have a good size advantage with players such as Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, and Alex Sarr.

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Then they added veterans like Ayton and Middleton. But DA will slot directly as the second-string Center behind starter Sarr.

Similarly, Middleton provides utility by stretching the floor with perimeter shooting. Even he will have minutes off the bench, and the 14-year veteran will act as a mentor to young wings like AJ Dybantsa and Bilal Coulibaly.

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The reason Dybantsa laughed is that he trusts his ability, and even in the summer league, everyone caught glimpses of it.

The 19-year-old only had two starts but dropped 50 points in 51 minutes. In his first game, he had a 27-point performance against the Jazz and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson. AJ Dybantsa kept the momentum and scored 23 points in a win over the Kings despite shooting just 6-for-15 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3.

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“It was just kind of testing grounds for me,” Dybantsa told ESPN after his final Summer League game. “Just trying to get used to the game speed, to the plays, to the players and my teammates and the physicality of the game.”

Apart from scoring, the Wizards’ rookie had eight “stocks” (steals plus blocks) and only committed one foul and left Vegas with a 32.0 PER that led all first-round picks and also had the highest usage rate.