Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Forced Shaquille O’Neal to Face Tough Reality After Ditching Him for $15M Multi-Year Contract

Imagine the MVP wearing the shoes of your brand and ruling the court in the finals? “Not signing SGA kind of hurt me personally. It’s personal because it is a challenge, and I don’t like failing.” When someone like Shaquille O’Neal says that, you know it stings. For someone who has conquered just about every court he’s stepped on, missing out on signing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Reebok wasn’t just a business letdown—it hit him on a personal level. It seems the reported $15 million, multi-year contract was just too lucrative for SGA. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Shaq over the years, it’s this: failure doesn’t stop him—it fuels him.

Instead of sulking over the lost opportunity, the Hall of Famer huddled up with Reebok’s marketing manager, Collin Bell, and began crafting a new playbook. And guess what? They came up with something bold—something that didn’t rely on the star power of an established NBA name. Now, rewind a bit to Shaq’s earlier mindset. “I know we could have definitely made him [SGA] a megastar. No knock against Converse, but forget him…” That tells you just how confident he was in Reebok’s ability to turn stars into icons. But this time, the plan took a left turn, and that twist was revealed in the new Netflix series Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal, featuring the journey behind the scenes.

In the first episode, Shaq opened up about how tough it’s been to break out of his usual approach. He’s wired to follow a structured method, something rooted in his military background [his stepfather]. That’s where Bell stepped in, guiding him to see a different horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think the new way forward is young. Try to have some of the top two-three high school players, get a Gatorade Player of the Year, rather than just focus it all on one established guy. We can make a star rather than take a star from somewhere else. And then we spread it out over five, six, seven, eight guys and girls, someone’s gonna be a star,” Bell laid it all out in episode one. But let’s be honest—Shaq had one concern. What if Nike or Adidas had the same idea? Even if they did, Bell saw something those brands might overlook.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Feb 13, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal during a ceremony to retire his #32 jersey at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

High school prospects are still on neutral ground—unclaimed, open to influence. And that made all the difference. Shaq started reflecting on his own journey. Reebok took a chance on him in 1992, long before he became an NBA sensation. Then they did the same with Allen Iverson in 1996. History had a way of repeating itself. So, episode two carried the conversation forward, as Bell presented the new vision to Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky.

With conviction, he said he and Shaq believed, “the young guys are definitely the route to take. It gives us the opportunity to grow and establish a star. And kind of allows us to create the narrative, how we did with Shaq and AI back in the day.” In the end, missing out on SGA may have closed one door, but it just might have opened a better one for Reebok.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal recently placed part of his faith in a 19YO G-League athlete for Reebok’s ambitious revival

Big Diesel has never been one to play it safe. Whether on the court or in the business world, he’s known for making bold moves—and his latest decision with Reebok is no exception. In an industry where legacy brands are constantly battling to stay relevant, Shaq is banking on a fresh direction. And at the core of this shift is not a veteran face, but a teenager with sky-high potential.

That’s right—Shaq is placing his trust in a 19-year-old G-League player to help revive Reebok’s legacy. Enter Dink Pate, a name you’ll want to remember. With lightning-fast moves and raw potential, Pate has caught the attention of one of basketball’s greatest legends. But this isn’t just about flashy marketing. Shaq’s support of Pate shows a deeper belief in shaping the future, not just reflecting on the past.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We don’t want to give a bunch of old NBA players a lot of money. We want to start with you guys, because it’s a different era, a different time. A gentleman like yourself, you have a large following. I’m learning a lot from you guys… your culture. We’re interested, we want to sign you,” Shaquille O’Neal told Pate.

It’s a move that blends youthful energy with the guiding hand of someone who’s been there, done that. As of now, Pate is an American professional basketball player for the Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League. He became the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history after joining the NBA G League Ignite. And if the reports are to be believed, he is projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. Clearly, Shaquille O’Neal is endorsing promising talent from the get-go, which aligns with Reebok’s evolving narrative.