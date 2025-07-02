Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & OKC Thunder Haters Need to Accept Truth as Dwight Howard Drops Bold Claim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play for individual honors like MVP and Finals MVP, but for a city that had an unfinished dream. And he delivered them their first NBA title. But what began as a feel-good story quickly stirred controversy among Lakers fans. Why? A postgame remark—“Now I got a real one, now nobody can say anything”—from Alex Caruso reignited the long-standing debate over the legitimacy of the Lakers’ 2020 bubble title. And just as tensions flared online, Dwight Howard stepped in to defend the crown once again.

“I think every championship is the most difficult in NBA history. Why, because it’s only one champion, it’s only one champion.” During his interview with CBS, former Lakers star said his side and acknowledged the hardships during the bubble. “Now, mind you, none of us wanted to actually be there because of what was going on the outside, but we’re there, so let’s win, and everybody played to win. So, just for them to discredit it, it doesn’t matter. My championship ring does not say bubble championship on it; it says 2020 Lakers champion.”

When further asked about the hate for the ‘bubble championship’, Dwight Howard had a simple answer. “It’s because they didn’t win. Why would you discredit something that if you did it? Why would all of us be talking about some we won, ‘But it wasn’t that hard, cuz it’s the bubble championship?’ We won.” He has a point, but that doesn’t stop individuals from having their thoughts. Many still feel the 2020 Championship during the COVID year isn’t in the same league as others, just as most felt the 2025 Championship was boring due to the absence of big teams like the Celtics, Lakers, Cavs, or the Warriors.

Howard, who seemed t o have taken offense, continued, “If another team would have won, they would have said they won, but because it’s the Lakers because it’s a team with LeBron on it, you got a lot of polarizing players on that same team, it’s something that’s still being talked about.” Caruso, being part of the squad, explained his reasoning, which led to his first statement.

“I had 3 beers already, it’s SARCASM!! -two time.” The 31-year-old tweeted, ending all the debate that led to his joking comments. Every year, championship teams face a narrative against them. Take last year’s Boston Celtics win for context. Despite their win, the debate was around how opposition players were injured, and their run was “easy”. But Dwight Howard is not letting the naysayers discredit his championship win.

Dwight Howard’s teammate explained the different pressure of playing inside the Bubble

“I agree with what a lot of people say, that it’s the purest form of hoops. It was strictly basketball.” After winning his first championship for Purple and Gold, LeBron James recently got candid about the 2020 championship. It was his third championship for the third team, and yet he emphasized the absence of typical lifestyle distractions and amenities.

“Of all my championships I’ve won, that level of focus — how long can you maintain your level of focus in order to get the job done?” James pointed to the psychological and emotional toll the bubble environment placed on players. Because the players were isolated from their families and familiar routines for months. King James also suggested that the challenge went beyond physical performance and demanded extreme mental discipline.

Which is why Dwight Howard said, “Every championship is the most difficult in NBA history”. And no one explained it better than LeBron James, whose in-depth breakdown highlighted the mental grind, emotional strain, and sacrifices players made to compete. The bubble wasn’t a shortcut to a title for the LA Lakers, but a test of a different kind. So while critics continue to downplay that ring, those who lived it know the truth: surviving the bubble took more than talent—it demanded everything, especially what it means the most: basketball.