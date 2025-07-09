Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snubbed as Paolo Banchero’s $239 Million Contract Earns Ex-Warriors Star’s Bold Claim

During the Trade window, Orlando and Oklahoma fans received good news, not because of a new signing but an extension for their stars. That’s right, the Thunder extended Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a super max extension similar to what the Magic did with their star forward Paolo Banchero. With all the attention on SGA since the championship-winning season, Matt Barnes wants to credit Banchero for his growth and puts his name forward for a unique title.

First, let’s talk about the financial gains the two stars had. Shams Charania reported that the 26-year-old Canadian agreed to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension. Plus, this is now the richest annual salary for a player in league history. That’s why many are calling it the “Summer of SGA,” after winning the MVP award, league scoring title, an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, and the honor of being the cover star of NBA 2k26. Similarly, Magic’s 22-year-old star also got paid for his contribution to the team.

Even though there is no championship or MVP accolades, he has signed a five-year rookie maximum extension. A deal worth $239 million right now, but could reach up to $287 million. The deal also has a player option for Banchero in 2030-31. With this in mind, let’s see what moniker Matt Barnes has in mind for Banchero. “One thing I wanted to touch on was Paolo, how we’re continuing to have the conversation about the face of the league and who is going to be the American player and his name is not being thrown out Rachel, but he has been nothing but absolutely incredible.”

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards, after the league greats Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, emerge as the obvious choices. But the Wolves star denied being the face of the league, unlike the Thunder guard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the responsibility of being the next flag bearer

“It comes with responsibility. Now, whether you want the responsibility, it’s up for you to decide. And ultimately, you don’t have any control over it,” The 26-year-old previously opined. “Like LeBron James. I’m sure LeBron James wasn’t 12 like, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait to face the league.’ It just happened because of who he was, the way he carries himself in the player he is. So I think you don’t have no choice, unless you literally, like Anthony, ever say, ‘I don’t want it.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking about Edwards, he was very clear on staying away from that responsibility. During the All-Star weekend, Ant-Man not only denied the moniker but placed the crown on Wemby’s head. “Not really. That’s what they got (Victor Wembanyama) for.” His denial became a major controversy, which Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previously addressed. But Edwards got the support from LeBron James.

King James stated, “Why do you wanna be face of the league when all the people that cover our game on a day-to-day basis s— on everybody?” Because of constant scrutiny not only of on-court performance but also of off-court character evaluation, and the trends of the media, James understood why Edwards is taking a back seat. Maybe that’s why Banchero‘s name makes sense, too: another American player who has an electrifying presence.