“Shaquille ‘I Hate Barkley’ O’Neal”: NBA Legend Receives 4th College Degree In Hilarious Fashion as ‘Inside The NBA’ Exit Plan Remains On Track

When Shaquille O’Neal walked across the stage at LSU in 2000 to collect his Bachelor of Arts degree in general studies, he told the crowd he was “the first graduate of LSU to graduate in crayon biology,” and the room erupted. Twenty-five years later, he walked across a stage again, and this time, the announcer beat him to the punchline.

Introducing the graduating student to the crowd, the LSU commencement announcer, jokingly, read the name exactly as submitted: “Shaquille ‘I Hate Barkley’ O’Neal,” and the arena went nuts. Charles Barkley’s co-host had just earned a master’s degree and used the occasion to get one last dig in from the podium. Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a graduation ceremony into an episode of Inside the NBA.

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O’Neal has now completed his Master of Liberal Arts degree at Louisiana State University, returning to the school where his legend began and checking off another credential in a pursuit that has been years in the making. The academic résumé behind this moment is considerable.

He earned his bachelor’s in general studies from LSU in 2000, later completed an MBA from the University of Phoenix, paying for his friends to also enroll so he could take courses in a classroom setting rather than online, and added a doctoral degree in education from Barry University in 2012. The LSU master’s is the fourth, and potentially not the last.

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The degree is not just ceremonial. O’Neal has been direct about where this path leads, as he was blunt about his intentions on NBC’s Today show, “I’m working on my master’s of liberal arts right now at LSU. This is no disrespect to sports psychologists, but if you haven’t been in certain situations, how can you help me out? I want to become a sports psychologist, and I want to be the first sports psychologist that’s available in both academia and sports.”

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The motivation behind it was articulated with equal clarity when he appeared on In-Depth with Graham Bensinger. “I left college my junior year, so I was only a few credits short. So I go back to school, and I’m loving it, but I’m hating it at the same time. But I’m like, ‘Just let me do it for my mom,’” he said. His mother, Lucille, has been the constant thread in every degree he has pursued, the person whose pride made the inconvenience of balancing coursework with a career worth enduring.

The professional implication of Saturday’s graduation was something Shaquille O’Neal put on record some time ago with a statement that the Inside the NBA audience has been sitting with ever since. “From now, I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal,” he said, “because when I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration.” That two-year window has now closed. The degree is in hand. The clock on the transition is ticking.

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The TV Chair That May Soon Be Empty

The TNT era of Inside the NBA ended in 2024 when Warner Bros. Discovery lost its NBA broadcast rights to NBC and Amazon. The show moved with its cast to a new platform, but the core quartet of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal remained intact, with the chemistry that made the program a cultural institution still drawing viewers regardless of the network carrying it.

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Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 05: TNT’s Inside the NBA team (L-R) NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, host Ernie Johnson Jr., wearing an iGrow laser-based hair-growth helmet, and NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk during a live telecast of “NBA on TNT” at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

O’Neal’s declaration about leaving for a professorship was made before that transition, which means the new platform may barely have time to settle before one of its cornerstones walks out the door for a classroom. His academic ambitions extend beyond the title.

The sports psychology mission he outlined, combining lived experience as one of the most dominant players in NBA history with formal credentials, is designed specifically to address a gap he identified from the inside. “People know in sports situations that I’ve been there and done that,” he said.

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It is the same logic that made his Inside the NBA analysis compelling for two decades: a man who does not theorize from the outside but speaks from a place of earned authority. He intends to bring that same credential into a lecture hall. With the LSU master’s now complete, what was once a plan is now a timeline. Professor Shaquille O’Neal is no longer a punchline— it is a title with a graduation date attached to it.