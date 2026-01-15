Shaquille O’Neal Admits Suffering $13 Million Loss With Lakers in Latest Confession

Being a player in the NBA is a gateway to fame. For a lot of stars, the league is also a passage to end financial struggles. However, everything comes with a cost. And this pinch is known as taxes. Especially if a star ravages the league from California, the blister is more. Shaquille O’Neal experienced it firsthand.

Shaq became a free agent in 1996 and signed a landmark 7-year, $120 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was one of the largest deals in the NBA’s history at that time. But soon, O’Neal faced the tax guillotine of the West. “So, my first year with the Lakers, I made $20 million,” he told Jade Flury of Fox 26. “And I thought I was netting $20 million, but when I got the check, it was 10.9. Yeah, 10.9 California—half of it gone.”

He added, “So then I had to pay entertainment tax, that was like another $4 million. So I probably only netted, probably I want to say $7-8 million out of the 20.” That’s approximately $13 million gone in taxes. Well, in the U.S each state has separate tax columns. And California somehow and for some reason tops the chart.

Reports say California leads the nation with a 13.3% levy, pushing Los Angeles franchises down the wish list for role players. And free agency choices tilt elsewhere. Add living expenses, management cuts, and regional charges, and Southern California drains earnings fast. Turning to taxation mechanics, federal obligations arrive first. Picture $30 million yearly in Los Angeles. Rates above 35% erase $10 million immediately. Next comes the state slice at 13.3%, then roaming jock charges across 82 games, split 41 home and 41 away. Moreover, representatives claim 3% to 5%. Altogether, elite earners surrender nearly 50%.

Therefore, Shaquille O’Neal, with experience in his bag, has important advice. Sure, you understand business and business terms. However, you’re not netting $100 million. You’re paying taxes. “That money is easy to disappear. You have to teach yourself about business. Teach yourself about investing. Teach yourself how to save,” the 53-year-old suggested.

Meanwhile, O’Neal’s personal life is taking a new turn. He has seemingly tuned into a fresh version of himself in 2026. After commenting on eternal solitude and treading through dating rumors in 2025, the Big Shamrock wants to settle down.

Shaquille O’Neal is open to remarriage

Recently, Shaq stopped by Houston, where his ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, lives with her current husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. In a candid interview with Jade Flury, the Hall of Famer joked about his relationship with himself. Over the years, Shaquille O’Neal has mastered the art of dodging questions about his love life.

However, this time he said he’d “probably get married soon.” The moment felt rare because the big man often doesn’t come out to share his vulnerability. At the same time, the statement indicated that he’s likely ready for a second wife, maybe looking for one, or already has one. Well, that remains a secret. “I think a lot of people put the word ‘qualities’ on it. Just want her to be nice. Okay, personality, that’s what matters. Just nice,” Shaq explained.

Thus, Shaquille O’Neal is learning, living, and preaching. The NBA’s fame, which often was sucked into the tax void, has taught him to master money early. Meanwhile, his story is turning personal, softer, hopeful. After dominance, deductions, and distance, he seems ready for commitmentand balance. A quieter win beyond basketball and business.