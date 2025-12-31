Shaquille O’Neal Buys a Cop Car for 7ft 3 Recruit Who Rejected NBA Draft

Shaquille O’Neal’s kindness is well-known, although his most recent assistance started with a touch of jealousy. With a height of 7’3″, Jordan Wilmore is striving to become a police officer. Even though he has faced a minor bump, he has huge support from the Lakers legend, who has prepared a perfect gift.

“I actually found out about him through jealousy,” Shaq jokingly said. “I thought I was the tallest, handsomest cop in the world.” The story is from September, when 24-year-old Wilmore left his basketball career to truly pursue his passion for helping the community. He did focus on basketball due to his height, as his friends and family insisted.

Wilmore played college basketball at Missouri, Northwestern State, and Austin Peay State University. He then played professionally overseas, with his last stop in the Philippines last year. After that, his sole focus has been on becoming a Kemah police officer. He did give his exam but was one point shy of passing his state peace officer exam (69 of 70). Despite this roadblock, he has the support of the 4x NBA champion.

“I want him to really focus on this because it’s commendable that a kid wants to be a cop. I love cops. I get a lot of flak for loving cops, but cops made me who I am,” O’Neal said. To help Wilmore, Shaq is sponsoring his journey in the police academy for the next five months so he can focus on retaking the exam. Additionally, the Big Aristotle will purchase and personally deliver a brand-new custom-made Chevrolet Tahoe for the 7-foot-3 Wilmore.

“I mean, I’m really thankful for him helping me out and being there, and being a mentor for helping me through this,” Wilmore was glad that Shaq is part of his journey. O’Neal knows how tough it is to pass the exam. The Lakers legend revealed it took him 5 to 7 years to graduate from the LA Sheriff’s Academy.

“I came down here and told him, ‘I don’t want you doing nothing but focusing on that,'” O’Neal told KGTX News reporters. “I’m gonna sponsor him, I’m gonna pay for him to get through the academy, I’m gonna take care of his bills for the first couple of months. I want him to just focus on this. It was the right thing to do, from one big man to another.”

Shaquille O’Neal identified Wilmore’s ability to give back to the community

The Big Aristotle has utilized his reserve police role to assist with recruitment, contacted sheriffs in various counties to help children, and secured their support for numerous Shaq-a-Claus and Shaq to School events. Similarly, for Wilmore, the thought of helping the community runs in his blood. His grandmother, Ethel Bradley, earned a living as a social worker. She would provide shelter and a warm meal to children at her place.

Similarly, even Jordan Wilmore’s mother saw this and got inspired. Brenda started by working with her church to serve dinners, helping out wherever she could. Once she graduated from college, she opened her home to children ranging from a one-day-old baby to four-year-olds who were awaiting permanent housing. That’s why we are seeing the actions from Jordan Wilmore to help the community by enrolling as a police officer.

That belief is so strong that he is ready to turn down calls from the NBA even today. “No, I stay here.” With so much passion and his heart in the right place, Shaquille O’Neal’s help is the right support and provides the extra motivation that Wilmore needs.