Shaquille O’Neal Confesses He’s Jealous of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

The age-old NBA greatest of all time conversation primarily has three names. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. But we often miss out on the greatest big man the league has ever witnessed. That’s right, Shaquille O’Neal. Well, the LA Lakers legend himself isn’t a fan of not being in the GOAT conversation. But maybe he knows why it’s this way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From O’Neal’s humble upbringing in Newark to a blazing rise in the NBA in 1992 is a story that feels straight from a fairytale. And as he likes to put it, he did everything his way. “All the way, my way. And I’m happy about my career,” he told T.I. on expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris. However, people always go up to the 53-year-old and talk about jealousy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am a little bit jealous that my name is not in the GOAT conversation,” Shaquille O’Neal confessed without hesitation. But everyone, including Shaq, agrees that he’s the best big man the NBA has ever seen. Sure, people would always mention Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “But I want to be in that. I want to be in that LeBron, Kobe, Mike category,” O’Neal doubled down his claim.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

In 2024, while speaking on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Shaq expressed similar jealousy. “I get jealous that my name is not in that greatest of all time, but I come from an era of if it’s not dominantly for sure, don’t mention my name.” There are different categories to classify a player’s greatness. However, if you talk about dominance, then there’s no one topping the list other than the 7’1″ giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The greatest of all time, I would like to be in that conversation, but if it’s not definite? When you talk about LeBron and Mike, it’s definite, and Kobe should be added to that,” he said. “I’m jealous I’m not in that conversation, I would like, but when it comes to one of the greatest big men, I am in that conversation, that’s definite.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Honestly, you don’t even need Shaq’s words to crown him as the greatest center of all time. His stats and impact on the league speak for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal changed the game of basketball

Richard Jefferson experienced it up close while going against Shaq in the 2002 NBA Finals, later detailing on The Old Man and the Three podcast why he believes O’Neal stands as the most dominant player in history. “They changed how you had to construct your roster,” Jefferson said. “You had to have two or three bigs just for f****** fouls. Not like good bigs, we just need bigs there, we need big bodies.”

Jefferson added, “He has been the most dominant player in the history of the game of basketball, period.” Not Stephen Curry, LeBron James, not Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan, but Shaquille O’Neal. The man who shattered backboards like teacups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago unverified source

Meanwhile, O’Neal ruled the NBA as a physically overwhelming big man, therefore redefining dominance in the paint. Across 19 seasons, he averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds, while adding 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks per game. Moreover, he delivered these numbers over 1,207 regular-season games. His remarkable 58.2% field goal rate stands among the greatest marks in league history ever recorded in basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

So while Shaq isn’t in the GOAT conversation alongside LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, he’s still in the GOAT conversation. The greatest center ever? Yes! The big man who reshaped basketball? A double yes! Historic impact and legacy… that’s what makes O’Neal great.