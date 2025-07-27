Shaquille O’Neal Driven by Emotional Reason to Eradicate Problem Hurting Several Million Americans

As a father in the NBA, most players would love for their children to follow in their footsteps. After all, who wouldn’t want their child to carry forward their legacy, right? Well, no. Shaquille O’Neal isn’t like most. The former Lakers superstar has quite a different mindset when it comes to parenting. You all must have heard about Shaq’s unique approach as a dad and how he prioritizes education. If not, you’re about to find out.

Unlike many other hoopers, Shaq is hoping that his kids will take a shot at something other than basketball. The NBA icon is father to daughter Taahirah, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, along with Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah, whom he shares with Shaunie Henderson. He recently revealed that although he’s made big bucks through his basketball career, that doesn’t mean his kids can have it easy. The only way his kids can have any access to their dad’s massive wealth is through degrees.

Yes, you heard us, Shaq takes his children’s education pretty seriously. That’s exactly what he emphasized during his recent appearance at CBS. “I had to switch it up a little bit. It was three. Most of my children do have degrees. They are doing great things. I am blessed. I have seven. I have seven perfect children.” O’Neal said. “I don’t have any problems of my children. I think the best thing for me was telling them we don’t need another basketball player in the family because I’m crazy.” He joked.

The former NBA superstar explained that his children will only get a slice of his wealth if they work hard themselves. And even one degree won’t be enough for the former Lakers star; his children have to show him at least two or three to prove to him that they’ve worked hard enough. Although an unusual way of parenting, this emotional reason has helped Shaquille O’Neal get his children educated and motivated millions across the country. Moreover, he cannot be prouder of the fact that his children have never let him down, something he’s truly grateful for.

However, all of this has only been possible because the 53-year-old made it clear that there is no need for another hooper within the family. As harsh as it might sound, Shaquille O’Neal believes that it’s one of, if not the best advice he could’ve given to his kids. That’s because basketball demands sacrifice, and even after that, there’s a pretty slim chance that a kid could make it to the league today. That’s why Shaq wanted his kids to get educated, so that they don’t have to worry about things for the rest of their lives.

However, his kids aren’t all the NBA legend talked about; he also gave fans insight into how his upbringing made him the dad he is today.

Shaq credits his parents for making him a smart investor

Although Shaquille O’Neal has already conquered the NBA, now the big man is making huge waves in the business world. The 53-year-old has invested in a wide range of ventures that have helped his fortune grow to over half a billion dollars. That’s huge, right? Yeah, it is. However, it also makes you think why he’s been so successful both on and off the court? Believe it or not, it’s because of his parents that Shaq has been able to make his fortune. So, it’s safe to say that his parents have helped him be smart with his money and investments.

USA Today via Reuters May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Shaquille O’Neal watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking on CBS Mornings about his parents, Shaq revealed how his mother, Lucille, was never impressed with his incredible achievements, despite him achieving so much in life. “My career was so about making people happy, but I saw that fulfilling my dreams is really making her happy.” He said. “And I would come home sometimes, and you know my parents were the ones that were never impressed. They were only impressed when there were things that would impress them. My mom signed a $40 million contract, okay, save your money.”

Shaquille O’Neal revealed how his parents were a tough nut to crack and used signing a hypothetical $40 million deal as an example. He explained that if he inked a deal as huge as that, his parents would give him one simple advice: to invest. Although Shaq might’ve not liked that at first, in hindsight, his parents couldn’t have taught him anything better.

That’s a huge reason why Shaq is always after his children, teaching them to save money, as life has come full circle for the former NBA superstar.