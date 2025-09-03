Shaquille O’Neal Earns Emotional Tribute From Teen Wrestler After Grand Move

“A lot of people describe it as giving back. I describe it as doing what you’re supposed to do,” said the 7’1″ giant, and let’s be real, the nickname “Shaq-a-Claus” nails it perfectly, because when it comes to gifts, this big guy doesn’t do small! But the best part? His generosity isn’t just limited to Christmas. The $500 million NBA legend, already known for countless heartwarming stories, has recently been unveiling his “Uncle Shaq” side, helping aspiring athletes chase their dreams. And just like that, another gem gets added to the ever-growing Shaq lore.

Tamara Humphries, better known as “The Firefly,” has been one of the toughest female collegiate wrestlers to come out of Pittsburgh in years. With a growing social media following, she even caught the attention of none other than Shaquille O’Neal. “He DM’ed me on Instagram… and I was like, ‘Uh, is this real?’” Tamara laughed, recalling how Shaq later even FaceTimed her parents. Her hard work earned her a full-ride scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. But there was just one problem: this 18-year-old star needed a very different kind of ride.

Well, that “different kind of ride” came with a price tag of $32,005–$46,455 but Tamara didn’t have to pay a dime. The Firefly posted pictures sitting in her newly gifted car, a shiny Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 with a big bow on the bonnet. In her caption, she wrote, “After struggling to get to practice, not making tournaments due to the distance, Ubers and Lyfts back and forth from college, I was blessed with a Mitsubishi Outlander 2025 from the one and only SHAQUILLE O’NEAL @shaq with the help of the amazing @effortless_motors crew.” Tamara thanked Shaq, her fans, and, most importantly, God for making it happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara Humphries (@firefly.tee)

Effortless Motors, Shaq’s go-to car crew, was the magic behind this surprise delivery. They even posted a video with Shaq explaining Tamara’s story to Daniel Ubario, the owner, who instantly shook hands and agreed to split the cost with Shaq to support the amazing gesture. The team flew in to personally deliver the Mitsubishi, and Tamara was literally jumping and smiling nonstop. She immediately FaceTimed Shaq to thank him, and, of course, he couldn’t resist being playful: “You keep body slamming people, you keep listening, and you keep your grades up. I love you and no boys. Stay away from them boys,” Shaq joked.

This wasn’t the first time “Uncle Shaq” came through for a young fighter. Just last month, while casually scrolling through social media, Shaquille O’Neal stumbled upon six-year-old MMA sensation Nalah Barry from El Paso, Texas and let’s just say, her fiery moves instantly caught his eye. Her dad, Dominic Barry, an undefeated pro boxer and TikTok influencer, is already a well-known name, but lately, it’s little Nalah who’s been stealing all the spotlight. Shaq, being Shaq, couldn’t just sit back so he flew the Barrys out to New York for what turned into a heart-melting surprise.

In a video captured by Dominic’s team, Shaq declared, “I said I’m about to make history. I’m about to offer this little girl her own shoe deal. How does that sound?” And he didn’t stop there. Looking straight at Barry, he added, “Galaxy is gonna give you 10,000. I’m gonna give you 10,000.” Then came the sweetest part: “I don’t want nothing; I want you to keep winning. I’m happy for you, okay?” Oh, and about those shoes? Shaq promised mockups for Nalah’s very own exclusive pair and even hinted at a future shoe deal.

Now, just because Shaq’s out here being charitable doesn’t mean he forgets about his own “girlfriends” (yep, that’s what he calls his cars!). And, of course, Effortless Motors is right back in the mix.

Effortless Motors comes through for Shaquille O’Neal again!

Shaquille O’Neal just spoiled himself with a brand-new custom-built Corvette Z06, but this ride didn’t come easy. Back in March, Shaq ordered it from his go-to guy, Daniel Ubario, expecting the usual magic. Four months later? Still no car. Shaq was losing patience, especially when Ubario yelled, “Goddammit, wait!” and even locked him inside his own house!

At one point, Ubario FaceTimed him asking for “12 more months” to finish, while Shaq kept asking, “What’s up with my Corvette?” To make things worse, the custom windows cracked, causing yet another delay. Shaq even sighed, “Probably won’t get the car in September.” But plot twist, Ubario pulled it off and delivered Shaq’s dream ride before the month ended.

Effortless Motors went all out with the reveal, posting a video of Shaq cruising in his shiny new Corvette Z06—priced between $116,995–$137,545 before custom upgrades. Their caption read, “Custom-built just for @shaq — this Corvette Z06 is one-of-a-kind, tailored to his size like never before.” And Shaq? Pure joy. He shouted, “Effortless Motors does it again!” and proudly declared, “I am the first big dude in Z06.” To top it off, he broke into song, belting, “Lil grey corvette. Baby you’re much too fast.” Classic Shaq vibes.

And yep, this Corvette is just the latest toy in his 40-car collection. Rolls-Royce Cullinans, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, his garage is next-level. Over the years, he’s turned four-doors into two-doors, customized Cybertrucks, and even splurged $200,000 on a one-of-a-kind car-boat Impala that, as Shaq says, “nobody’s ever seen before.”

He’s already bought over eight cars from Effortless Motors, including a Lucid Air turned into a sleek two-door and the only Convertible Hellcat Widebody Challenger in the country. Or as Shaq puts it, “I’m the only one in the country with it.” When it comes to cars, Shaq doesn’t just buy them, he builds his own legacy on wheels.