Shaquille O’Neal Expands His Garage With $116,995 Beast Days After Putting Favorite Dealership Under Fire

Standing at 7-foot-1, Shaquille O’Neal has always had the size to dominate, and yes, he’s been a bit of a bully since his school days. But lately, his go-to car guy, Daniel Ubario, owner of Effortless Motors, has landed in hot water. Back in March, Shaq ordered a custom-built Corvette to fit his massive frame, something Ubario’s team has done plenty of times before. Four months later, though, the car’s still nowhere to be seen, and Shaq isn’t happy. He’s even threatened to cancel the order while auctioning off another one of his “girlfriends” (yep, that’s what he calls his cars).

Shaq’s impatience hit an all-time high when Ubario yelled, “Goddammit, wait!” and even locked him inside his own house. In a flashback, Ubario is seen on FaceTime, requesting 12 more months to finish the build, while a clearly frustrated Shaq keeps asking, “What’s up with my Corvette?” Things got worse when Ubario revealed that the Corvette’s windows had cracked under the pressure of the customizations, causing yet another delay. “Probably won’t get the car in September,” reflecting his growing frustration over the endless delays. Yet, in a surprising twist, Ubario took him seriously and managed to deliver Shaq’s dream ride before the month ended.

Effortless Motors finally came through for Shaq, and they made sure the world knew it. On Instagram, they shared a video of him cruising in his brand-new Corvette Z06, which costs between $116,995–$137,545 in the U.S., and with custom builds, that price only goes up. Their caption read, “Custom-built just for @shaq — this Corvette Z06 is one-of-a-kind, tailored to his size like never before. He’s loving every second behind the wheel.” In the clip, Shaq couldn’t hide his excitement, shouting, “Effortless Motors does it again!” and “I am the first big dude in Z06.” He even broke into song, belting out, “Lil grey corvette. Baby you’re much too fast.”

Shaquille O’Neal’s car collection is on a whole different level. We’re talking nearly 40 lavish rides! From Rolls-Royce Cullinans and Bentleys to Lamborghinis, his garage screams luxury. Over the years, Shaq has gone all out, turning a four-door into a two-door, custom-building Cybertrucks for Las Vegas and Atlanta, and even splurging $200,000 on a one-of-a-kind car-boat Impala that, as he says, “nobody’s ever seen before.”

What’s wild is how frequently Shaq keeps switching things up. He’s constantly selling, replacing, and buying new cars, with Effortless Motors now becoming his go-to spot; he’s bought more than eight cars from them already! One of his latest projects? A Lucid Air turned into a sleek two-door and the only Convertible Hellcat Widebody Challenger in the entire country, which he proudly says, “I’m the only one in the country with it.” And now, guess what? Another one of Shaq’s custom rides is up for sale… and yes, even you could buy it!

Shaquille O’Neal’s rare ‘Rolls-Stang’ convertible is up for grabs

Shaquille O’Neal’s one-of-a-kind Zimmer Golden Spirit convertible is officially heading to auction, and here’s the wild part: there’s no reserve. Yep, meaning whoever places the highest bid takes it home, no matter the price. The NBA legend and well-known car collector has been the first and only owner of this beauty, but now, someone else is about to get a chance to own a piece of Shaq’s incredible collection. And if you’re thinking, “That’s gotta cost a fortune,” this might just be your shot to snag a celebrity-owned ride without breaking the bank.

Now, let’s talk about the car itself, because this isn’t your regular convertible. Nicknamed the “Rolls-Stang,” it started life as a New Edge Ford Mustang before getting a full-on transformation. The chassis was stretched, and both the front and rear were completely redesigned to give it that classic luxury vibe. From exposed exhaust hoses to a waterfall grille, an eagle hood ornament, multiple horns, wire wheels, and whitewall tires, this car screams old-school elegance. Inside, you get leather upholstery with Zimmer embroidery, a Pioneer stereo, power windows and locks, air conditioning, and all the comforts you’d expect. Oh, and yes, it’s powered by a 4.6-liter V8 with an automatic transmission, power steering, and power brakes, so while it looks vintage, it drives like a dream.

But here’s where it gets even cooler: this isn’t just a custom ride, it’s Shaq’s custom ride. The car fits his massive 7’1” frame perfectly, thanks to the roomy interior and convertible top. Plus, it comes with some serious bragging rights: an autographed basketball, a Lakers jersey signed by Shaq, and even a photo proving its celebrity ownership. Whether you want to garage it like a trophy or cruise around turning heads, this auction is giving fans the rare chance to own a piece of Shaq’s automotive history. And with no reserve, literally anyone could drive away in it.