Shaquille O’Neal Flies to Florida While Hunt for $300K Range Rover Continues

When Shaquille O’Neal does make headlines, it’s usually about two things: his flashy cars or his enormous heart. True to his 7’1” stature, Shaq always finds ways to give back, especially to fellow athletes. But he’s also a savvy businessman. So he put that to work, using his company’s products to make an impact while building his brand, teaming up Reebok with his own Shaq line for a true win-win.

Hot Free Style posted a few pictures on Instagram of young players proudly holding up their new jerseys, all courtesy of Reebok and the Shaq Brand. The surprising part? Shaq wasn’t doing it alone. His son, Shareef O’Neal, also flew down to Florida to help gift the young champs. The caption read, “Shaq and his son Shareef came together through Reebok and the SHAQ brand to bless the Youth National League in Pembroke Pines with free uniforms and shoes.” Now, Shaq’s presence might not really surprise you for two obvious reasons.

First, as president of Reebok, he’s focused on revamping the brand and restoring the impact it had when he was a player and signee. Second, because Reebok collaborated with his own Shaq Brand, and hence his presence is a given. But why Shareef?

If you’ve been following the Big Diesel, you’d know Shaq recently stepped down from his company and handed the keys over to his son, Shareef. The same account posted on Instagram a few days back a clip of Shareef O’Neal capturing a playful yet clear handover moment.

Amid shoes, apparel, and familiar logos, Shareef glanced at some older designs and exclaimed, “Oh hell no,” before discarding them. He then confidently addressed the transition, saying, “So you just let me take over, man. Obviously, you see our show better than you. Obviously, the shoe is way cooler. It’s not your time anymore, old man, I got this now,” tossing aside the old sneakers and showing off the fresh ones.

Shaq knew it was time to shake things up. It was time to find new ideas and a way to connect with younger fans. So he turned to someone who knows that world best: his son. “Basically, my job for Reebok right now is bringing in the culture, connecting the culture to Reebok,” Shareef said. He poured hours into studying trends, learning what young athletes wanted, and helping Shaquille O’Neal see the market from a new angle. Now, he’s bringing that same energy and perspective to the Shaq brand.

But that’s just the talk of his shoes and jerseys. What about his cars? Well, the search continues.

Shaq’s $300K Range Rover vanishes

Shaquille O’Neal is facing unexpected off-court drama. A brand-new, customized Range Rover worth $180,000, modified to perfectly fit Shaq’s 7’1” frame, has gone missing while en route to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Effortless Motors, the California-based company that was handling the custom job, confirmed that the luxury SUV never reached its destination. The customization was expected to increase its value to around $300,000, making the theft a significant blow for Shaq.

Investigators suspect that a sophisticated cyber-attack may have targeted the transport company responsible for delivering the Range Rover. Looks like the SUV’s GPS might already be pinging from inside a shipping container headed overseas, not exactly what Shaq wanted to hear.

The trucking company handling the delivery, FirstLine Trucking LLC, said the driver listed for the job was never actually sent out. This would also mean that someone might’ve stepped in and taken the car under false pretenses. Now, Effortless Motors is putting up a $10,000 reward for any lead that helps bring the Range Rover back.

Shaq’s love for cars is no secret. His collection, worth around $4 million, includes everything from a Ferrari 355 F1 Spider and a Bentley Azure to a Lamborghini Gallardo and a 2018 Vaydor. He’s even had many of them customized to fit his massive frame. “I don’t know why,” Shaq once joked when talking about his 40-car lineup.

For now, everyone, including fans, friends, and even the cops, is just hoping his missing ride finds its way home soon.